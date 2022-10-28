ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida

Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes

NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
NAPLES, FL
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FLORIDA STATE

