ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ojai, California

If you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway or a more extended vacation destination, look no further than Ojai, California. This tiny town in Ventura County, in Southern California, is home to some of the state’s best wineries, restaurants, spas, and outdoor activities. One of the best things...
OJAI, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Date Ideas

When staying inside to binge yet another Netflix show on the couch gets old and boring, Ventura has endless possibilities for a wonderful date to deepen connections and explore the town. Say goodbye to the couch for a day and hello to adventures together!. Are you looking for romantic date...
VENTURA, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Daily Nexus

Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected

A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy