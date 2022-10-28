Read full article on original website
Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday
The Santa Barbara area participated in the human chain global rally in solidarity with the women of Iran Saturday in the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Downtown Restaurant to Close and Two Eateries Featured on TV
Two local eateries will be featured on national television and the Natural Cafe's downtown location will close citing untenable conditions on State Street. Natural Cafe Closes Downtown Location Due to State Street Issues. After 30 years at 508 State Street, the health-focused eatery Natural Cafe will close in March 2023...
KEYT
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ojai, California
If you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway or a more extended vacation destination, look no further than Ojai, California. This tiny town in Ventura County, in Southern California, is home to some of the state’s best wineries, restaurants, spas, and outdoor activities. One of the best things...
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire reported a plane had to make an emergency landing at the Santa Maria Airport due to a mechanical failure at 4:14 p.m. Saturday. “He landed safely. He watched for the cars and There was a gap in between the cars. And he...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Date Ideas
When staying inside to binge yet another Netflix show on the couch gets old and boring, Ventura has endless possibilities for a wonderful date to deepen connections and explore the town. Say goodbye to the couch for a day and hello to adventures together!. Are you looking for romantic date...
Actor Andy Dick enters plea in Santa Barbara home burglary case
Prior to his arrest, Andy Dick posted two videos to his Instagram account of him wandering through a house.
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor
VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
KEYT
Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos to honor the community’s late loved ones
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley celebrates Dia De Los Muertos this Saturday to honor the community's late loved ones at the 400-600 block of S. McClelland Street. Dia De Los Muertos is a Hispanic and Central American tradition to honor loved ones who have passed on. They...
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Daily Nexus
Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected
A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
Santa Barbara shark sightings making waves in the world of ocean conservation
A string of shark sightings off the coast of Santa Barbara is being called an environmental success story.
