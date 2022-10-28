Read full article on original website
Related
Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention in latest effort to block release of taxes
Former President Donald Trump requested intervention from the Supreme Court to block his tax returns from a House committee on Monday.
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers testified Monday that he believed they were participating in a historic “Bastille-type event” reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young, a government witness at the seditious conspiracy trial...
Comments / 0