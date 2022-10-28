Read full article on original website
Related
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
NBCMontana
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
Bob Griffin: Alaska Reads Act is up for the challenge shown by national reading assessment scores
The nation’s report card has been released. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was posted on Monday. Alaska has a lot of work to do. But we do have hope because of the Alaska Reads Act, sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, passed earlier this year. In the 2022 NAEP...
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 […] The post Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
alaskasnewssource.com
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — Search online for the little town of Shishmaref and you’ll see homes perilously close to falling into the ocean, and headlines that warn that this Native community on a border island in western Alaska -- without access to main roads to the mainland or running water -- is on the verge of disappearing.
alaskasnewssource.com
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The world’s largest tsunami leveled the forest on the edge of Southeast Alaska’s Lituya Bay in 1958 when an earthquake triggered a landslide that fell into the water. While two anglers died, the tsunami, fortunately, did not heavily impact any nearby towns. But that...
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskabeacon.com
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election
Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
upr.org
Eating the Past: Alaska and sourdough
In this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur focuses on Alaska, where she lived as a child. During the Gold Rush, settlers brought sourdough with them to Alaska. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
akbizmag.com
New CEO for LifeMed Alaska
Passengers can’t book tickets yet on Northern Pacific Airways, but the new international airline is getting ready for business. One of its jets is circumnavigating its namesake body of water, stopping in Alaska this week at the refurbished North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). A veteran...
mtpr.org
Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
ktoo.org
Newscast — Friday, October 28, 2022
Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss will resign at the end of the school year;. Ketchikan residents may now participate in federal subsistence hunts;. Alaska’s three candidates for U.S. senate made their differences on abortion rights clear at a debate;. A glacial dam outburst caused levels to rise at...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska
This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
Delta Discovery
Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention
As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
Comments / 1