Alaska State

alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem

We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
NBCMontana

Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents

MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
Alaska Beacon

Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem

The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 […] The post Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskabeacon.com

New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election

Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
upr.org

Eating the Past: Alaska and sourdough

In this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur focuses on Alaska, where she lived as a child. During the Gold Rush, settlers brought sourdough with them to Alaska. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
thecentersquare.com

Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation

(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
akbizmag.com

New CEO for LifeMed Alaska

Passengers can’t book tickets yet on Northern Pacific Airways, but the new international airline is getting ready for business. One of its jets is circumnavigating its namesake body of water, stopping in Alaska this week at the refurbished North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). A veteran...
mtpr.org

Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws

Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
ktoo.org

Newscast — Friday, October 28, 2022

Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss will resign at the end of the school year;. Ketchikan residents may now participate in federal subsistence hunts;. Alaska’s three candidates for U.S. senate made their differences on abortion rights clear at a debate;. A glacial dam outburst caused levels to rise at...
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska

This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
Delta Discovery

Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention

As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
