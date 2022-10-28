Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Pluto TV Tripling CBS On-Demand Content Including ‘Criminal Minds,’ Will Add ‘Frasier,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘Star Trek’ and More on Linear Streaming
Popular CBS classic series coming to Pluto’s linear streaming service through the end of 2022 include “Frasier” and “Cheers” (in the Sitcom Legends channel); “Star Trek: The Original Series” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Star Trek channel); “Have Gun – Will Travel” and “The Wild Wild West” (Westerns TV channel) and “Petticoat Junction” (Classic TV Comedy channel).
Myles Turner states Los Angeles Lakers should consider trade with Indiana Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Myles Turner and that has the notice of the young center. What did Turner say about a potential trade to Los Angeles?
SFGate
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were born a decade apart, which does not matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together but definitely creates a barrier when the subject is TikTok. “We don’t really notice the age difference until certain conversations come...
Reports: Bears to trade Roquan Smith to Ravens for 2nd-rounder, 5th-rounder
The Bears’ teardown continued Monday afternoon. Chicago has agreed to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.
Comments / 0