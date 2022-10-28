Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes
GOP candidates Kobach and Johnson unleash attack ads distinguished by misleading or incorrection information designed to undercut foes. The post Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Inside Kansas Politics: Secretary of State discusses priorities for next term if elected
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Secretary of State incumbent Scott Schwab as he discusses his priorities for his next term if elected. He also addresses ballot boxes, the Vote Anywhere Law, and give his take on the recent lawsuits against his administration. Plus, Attorneys […]
kcur.org
How a swing congressional district in Missouri became deeply Republican
It was 2006 when St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, then working for the Columbia Daily Tribune, covered the race for the Missouri Senate's 18th District in the northeast part of the state. A Democrat won that election — but today that would be unthinkable because much of northern Missouri has become comfortably conservative.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County creating mental health court as jail alternative
Johnson County is creating a new mental health court program that will serve as an alternative to jail for people with severe mental illness. Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted to accept a federal grant for the development of the new program. The $309,766 grant came from the U.S. Department of Justice.
KSN.com
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
KSDK
Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
LJWORLD
Republican Derek Schmidt aims his campaign for governor on inflation, schools and Joe Biden
Shawnee — When Derek Schmidt looks at Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, he sees Joe Biden. The Republican state attorney general argues to voters that if they’re fed up with inflation, they should elect him as governor and toss Kelly out. “She has chosen to side with the Biden...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Down-ballot races could shift education agenda
Voters in Northeast Kansas will soon decide the shape of the Kansas State Board of Education for the next two years. Candidates chosen by statewide primaries in August have set the stage for a general election that may alter the way KSDE has operated for, at least, the past 10 years and impact all Kansas schools.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
northwestmoinfo.com
A Missouri Democratic Lawmaker is Looking to Introduce a Bill that Could Remove Firearms From Those Considered Dangerous
(MISSOURINET) – A democratic lawmaker is looking to introduce a bill that could remove firearms from those considered dangerous. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health
All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA – (October 27, 2022) – A Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick...
New lab opening in Olathe creates dozens of new jobs
KCAS lab opened in Olathe last week, creating 175 new jobs as it works to support biotech, pharmaceutical, and animal health drug development.
Comments / 1