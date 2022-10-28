Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Myles Turner states Los Angeles Lakers should consider trade with Indiana Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Myles Turner and that has the notice of the young center. What did Turner say about a potential trade to Los Angeles?
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook
Have the Los Angeles Lakers finally turned the corner after scoring their first win of the season Wednesday via a 121-110 revenge victory over the Denver Nuggets at home? The answer to that will be clear in the coming days, and that will also largely depend on the chemistry of the players, particularly of the […] The post LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj
Trade talks happen all the time in the NBA, but rarely do you see a player discuss how he could be of help to another team. That’s what happened on the latest episode of the Woj Pod, with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner publically explaining why he’d be a solid addition to the Los […] The post NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Ben Simmons playing vs. Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get back on track Monday night as they face the Indiana Pacers for the second game in a row. So far, Ben Simmons has played all six contests for the team, making his presence felt from a playmaking and defensive standpoint. Now, fans want to know: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?
‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game
The Los Angeles Lakers finally grabbed their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5. Following the win, Anthony Davis spoke about what it took for his team to finally find a positive result but he also dropped a rather concerning truth bomb on […] The post ‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea
Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham. “I love Darvin Ham, the best […] The post Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers phenom Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most exciting young guards in the league and has already shown glimpses of possible superstar potential in the future. Just ask his teammate Myles Turner, who hit Haliburton with the ultimate praise on the latest Woj Pod episode, saying the former Iowa State standout is on […] The post Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon might seem unassuming, but he’s definitely not somebody to be messed with on the court. During a 112-94 victory over the Washington Wizards, the new Celtic showed who he is and posted a season-best 23 points in only 23 minutes. Following the win, former Boston guard Eddie House sounded off […] The post Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero makes national team commitment, but not for Team USA
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been on fire to begin the year, even if he saw his 20-point streak snapped in their latest 105-114 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. In seven games to begin his career, the 19-year old has averaged 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 33.1 minutes a night, proving himself worthy of being the first overall selection of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Breanna Stewart headlines 3 best WNBA free agents
WNBA free agency doesn’t start until after the New Year but front offices are already thinking about how to navigate a loaded 2023 free agent class. Here are the top free agents to look out for before free agency starts in two months. Breanna Stewart 2022 stats: 21.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, […] The post Breanna Stewart headlines 3 best WNBA free agents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Patrick Baldwin Jr. ahead of Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors’ prospect pecking order?
The Golden State Warriors definitely saw Jonathan Kuminga as a project when they selected him 7th overall in the 2021 NBA draft as part of the return they received for D’Angelo Russell back in 2020. While Kuminga has shown flashes of being difficult to stop when he makes his marauding attacks towards the rim, he appears to have fallen into head coach Steve Kerr’s doghouse, with the Warriors’ latest first-rounder Patrick Baldwin Jr. rumored to have usurped him in the team’s pecking order.
Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon
His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween
Entering their Sunday night clash against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers were in dire need of salvation after beginning the season winless in five tries. Facing putrid shooting woes from beyond the arc, LeBron James and the Lakers needed a miracle to turn things around, and surely enough, they took home a much-needed […] The post How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0