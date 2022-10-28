ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week

Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.
Jay-Z Tops Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists List as Kanye West’s Net Worth Nosedives

These lists have been fairly predictable in recent years, but as Greenburg notes, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks led many businesses to pull out of their relationships with him, most notably Adidas, and caused his net worth to drop dramatically from billionaire status. Consequently, his “two-year run in ten-figure territory is over—and hip-hop’s wealth hierarchy has seen its biggest shakeup to date,” Greenburg wrote on his Zogblog substack.
Meta Unveils Inaugural Class of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ with Drew Afualo, Sydney Bell and More

Meta is kicking off its second annual Creator Week with a new program celebrating emerging digital influencers. Their inaugural class of Creators of Tomorrow highlights 25 up-and-coming creatives across five categories: Redefining Community, #NoFilter Empowerment, Creative Excellence, On The Rise and Future Ready. “Creators of Tomorrow is a new program...

