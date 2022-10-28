Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
WPBF News 25
'Debris everywhere': Couple displaced after car crashes into Lake Worth home
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth couple now has no place to live after a car crashed into their home in the middle of the night for an unknown reason. Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, says a car crashed into her parents' house after 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was seriously hurt.
wqcs.org
Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
West Palm Beach police searching for man in machete attack at shopping center
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was critically wounded Wednesday when he was attacked in a shopping center parking lot by another man wielding a machete, city police said. West Palm Beach Police said Saturday they are still looking for the assailant. ...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
WPBF News 25
Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County
Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
Cops: Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Bites Inner Thigh Of Boca Raton Woman
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she was bitten on the inner-thigh by a man who is self-described as a delivery driver for Amazon.com. The man is a contract driver for the company, but not directly employed.
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old Greenacres man was killed after midnight Sunday when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kenju Konn was riding south on Military at about 12:45...
WPBF News 25
Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
cw34.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
WPBF News 25
Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
Suspected driver in fatal Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash arrested
An arrest has been made in a Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman in September.
iheart.com
Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Comments / 0