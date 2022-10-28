Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With Cover of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’
After erroneous reports of the 87-year-old’s death circulated earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” rep Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
SFGate
D. H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys’ Longtime Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys who also briefly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 63. Dead Kennedys announced the death of Peligro (real name Darren Henley) Saturday on social media, adding he died at his Los Angeles home. “He died from...
Comments / 0