ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Armageddon Time’s James Gray To Direct Biopic Of Young John F Kennedy For Mad River Pictures

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VJib_0iqJrcEr00

EXCLUSIVE : MadRiver Pictures has set James Gray to direct its untitled John F. Kennedy biopic, which will focus on JFK’s evolution from an unremarkable young man desperate to prove his mettle to his powerful father, into a WWII hero whose triumph over adversity hardened leadership skills that forged his path to the White House.

Gray will rewrite a script that was first penned by Samuel Franco & Evan Kilgore, and the plan is to get underway next year. This comes as Focus Features today opens Armageddon Time , Gray’s coming of age film that premiered at Cannes last May and at the Telluride and New York Film Festivals. Gray and the film just got a Gotham Awards nom for Best Screenplay.

MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan will produce with Anthony Katagas, marking their sixth collaboration with Gray. Jacqueline de Croÿ will be executive producer under her Dear Gaia Films banner, which partnered on the development with MadRiver.

Kennedy was the commander of a patrol torpedo boat on the prowl for Japanese destroyers in August 1943. After a battle with several Japanese ships, PT 109 was inadvertently rammed by the Japanese destroyer Amagin , and that was the beginning of a harrowing week for the future president. Two died in the explosion, and Kennedy gathered the rest of the men — some were burned, others had swallowed fuel-soaked seawater, and two others couldn’t swim — and tried to salvage the ship but could not send rescue flares for fear of drawing the enemy.

After the vessel went down, Kennedy organized his men for a three-mile swim to an island. His experience as a Harvard swim team member came in handy as he lugged an injured shipmate kept afloat with a life preserver. After finding the island, Kennedy swam to another island looking for rescuers, nearly drowning on the return leg. He made several harrowing trips before he and his shipmates engaged friendly locals and after scrawling an SOS on a coconut, they were finally located by rescuers. Though JFK won medals and qualified for a Purple Heart, he was sanguine about his heroism, saying “It was involuntary. They sank my boat.” But the story found its way to The New Yorker and Reader’s Digest and later, it helped his launch into politics. It was also previously done as a film with Cliff Robertson playing JFK in PT 109 in 1963.

“It’s an honor to be on board this project with the fantastic producing team at MadRiver,” said Gray. “JFK is a figure that’s captivated the attention of the world for decades, as an American president, an ally of the Civil Rights movement and a cultural icon. But this is a unique opportunity to sweep away the myth and explore a side we don’t know at all.”

CAA Media Finance is representing worldwide rights on the film.

Gray is repped by CAA and Darren Trattner at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died October 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced Monday. He was 25. The full statement reads: On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement reads. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end. A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love...
Deadline

Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
Deadline

D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63

Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981. He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Popculture

Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years

Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
Deadline

Howie Mandel Asks What’s The Big Deal About Meghan Markle Comments On His Old TV Show

Meghan Markle claims she felt like a bimbo when she was a case girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Former show host Howie Mandel doesn’t mind her comments. He’s speaking out in the wake of Marklegate, saying the Duchess of Sussex was only expressing how it made her feel. “I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel said to Us Weekly. “I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her. So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me...
People

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween

The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
People

Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role

The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Deadline

Aaron Eckhart Stepping In For Alec Baldwin On Spy Action Thriller ‘Chief Of Station’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: We have heard that Aaron Eckhart is now the lead of Bee Holder and Concourse Media’s spy action thriller movie Chief of Station, which is being directed by Jesse V. Johnson. Eckhart replaces Alec Baldwin, who was previously announced for the lead role. We hear Baldwin has become unavailable due to a lengthier shoot than anticipated for a production taking place in Budapest. Cameras roll next month with a cast that also includes Olga Kurylenko and Alex Pettyfer. In Chief of Station, after learning that the death of his wife was not an accident, a former CIA station chief (Eckhart)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Ray Romano Joins Greg Berlanti-Helmed Apple Space Race Film ‘Project Artemis’

EXCLUSIVE: Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of Project Artemis, the Apple Original Films production that stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Jim Rash. The ‘60s space race pic is scripted by Rose Gilroy. Berlanti producing with Johansson and her These Pictures cohorts Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the package in a big auction. The Emmy-winner takes the role after recently setting at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions his feature directorial debut Somewhere in Queens after a Tribeca premiere earlier this year. He’ll also star in the Jim Valvano biopic, and will join the...
Deadline

Jean-Claude Van Damme To Lead Action Film ‘Silent Kill’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme (Kickboxer) is set to star in action feature Silent Kill, which Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will be introducing to buyers at this week’s American Film Market. Anthony Hickox (Hellraiser III) wrote the screenplay and will direct the film, which will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo. They bury it and agree to meet back at the same spot in three years and split the fortune evenly, but things take a different turn.  Starring alongside Van Damme will be NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis (Gasoline Alley), Rafael Amaya (The Lord of Skies)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy