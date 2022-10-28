ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup.
CBS Sports

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
scoringlive.com

Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title

MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
KITV.com

Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
