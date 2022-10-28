Read full article on original website
College Football News
Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup.
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball survives UC Davis in five sets, Coach Ah Mow gets 100th win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team clawed their way back to beat UC Davis in five sets Saturday night in California. The Wahine downed the Aggies 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9 to improve to 14-6 overall on the season, maintaining their first place spot in the Big West Conference.
Mililani High School to host HHSAA football championships
John Kauinana Stadium will be the site of Hawaii's football state championships in 2022.
scoringlive.com
Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title
MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Robyn Ah Mow nets 100th career victory as UH women’s volleyball outlasts UC Davis in five sets
Hawaii's women's volleyball team took on UC Davis on Saturday evening.
cowboystatedaily.com
Federal Building In Cheyenne Named After First Woman To Vote In Wyoming And In America
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s possible Louisa Swain didn’t grasp the significance that she was not only the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote in 1870, but also the first woman in America with the same full political rights as men.
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tension rise for Hawaii Island residents as Mauna Loa continues its heightened unrest
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins. The city confirms nine of the 10 staff members at the shooting complex have lead levels above the normal range. Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
KITV.com
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!
Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii political leaders and experts say we are not immune to the rhetoric that can lead to violence. Hateful, angry and provocative speech heated up during the COVID crisis, often in efforts to provoke anger from politicians. It carried over into false claims of voter fraud aimed at election officials.
Changes at Rainbow Drive-In due to staffing shortages
Rainbow Drive-In hopes to resume their regular hours December.
