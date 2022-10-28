Zillow Reveals It Is Now Harder To Find a Rental Than a Job — What’s Complicating the Process?

The process to find a rental apartment or home has always been grueling, especially in large metropolitan areas. But now, as rent prices are the highest they’ve ever been , more than two-thirds of recent renters said getting their current rental was more difficult than getting a job , a new Zillow survey finds.

The new survey found that one reason making it so difficult is that renters face intense competition despite rental prices, which are starting to fall .

“In many metro areas, declining prices are actually a correction to prices that’d become overly inflated. We saw historic levels of migration throughout the pandemic, as people switched to working from home and re-imagined their living situations,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in a press release. “Now — with a turbulent, unpredictable economy causing fear of recession — migrations are slowing, occupancy rates are falling and rent prices are following suit.”

Still, among the top 10 most expensive cities for rentals, the one-bedroom median rent in New York this month was $3,860, $3,060 in Boston and $2,410 in Los Angeles, according to Zumper.

Amid this highly competitive environment, an earlier Zillow survey found that 77% of recent renters made compromises to afford their most recent rental, the most common being settling for a place that didn’t have all of the features they wanted or ending up renting a smaller home than they had planned.

But there are a few strategies that can help the process and make renters stand out amid a highly competitive landscape. According to Zillow, strategies renters used to land their home include being flexible about move-in date, with 34% saying this tactic helped.

In addition, 30% said paying at least two months’ rent in advance helped them win their most recent rental; 23% said that offering to sign a longer lease made them more attractive renters to landlords; 26% said that what helped was being one of the first applicants; and 29% said that having strong references helped them land their place.

