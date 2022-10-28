ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU to host Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Education virtual conference Friday

By News Team
 3 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University College of Education will host a free Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Education Virtual Mini-Conference on Friday, Oct.28 from 5- 9 p.m. via Zoom.

All ISU staff, faculty and students, as well as K-12 teachers and administrators are invited to attend and learn more about topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion in education.

This year’s theme is ”Nurturing Belonging Among Diverse People and Spaces.” Dr. Sheldon L. Eakins, Founder of the Leading Equity Center and host of the Leading Equity Podcast, will give the keynote presentation on leading with equity. Dr. Eakins has served as a teacher, principal, and Director of Special Education and has a passion for helping educators establish equitable practices in their schools. Conference talks include, but are not limited to, the following: Diversity is More than Gender and Race, Anti-Racism Education, and Transforming School Climate and Culture.

“The faculty, staff, and students in the College of Education are committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment,” said Jean McGivney-Burelle, College of Education Dean. “We are dedicated to preparing future teachers and school leaders who will promote equity in their classrooms, schools, and greater community. This conference is an opportunity for all of us to explore critical issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion, to learn from one another and to renew our commitment to being positive change agents in our community.”

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Education Conference is organized by the Idaho State University College of Education, Office of Equity and Inclusion, and the ISU Diversity Resource Center. For more information, please email Dr. Celal Perihan at celalperihan@isu.edu or Dr. Berenice Sanchez at berenicesanchez@isu.edu.

For more information on the conference and to RSVP, visit: isu.edu/olp/events/dei/ .

Idaho Falls, ID
