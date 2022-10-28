ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFhKq_0iqJrImR00

Paul Pelosi was recovering in the hospital Oct. 28, 2022, after an assailant broke into his home. He is shown here in a file photo from Sept. 16, 2021, with his wife, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an unidentified individual broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill.

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. Capitol Police security detail, was not in San Francisco at the time. Police detained the individual alleged to have carried out the attack, though the motive is under investigation, according to the statement.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Hammill said in the statement.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details or whether police plan to hold a press conference on the attack.

CNN reported the attacker was male and used a hammer.

The U.S. Capitol Police said the agency and the FBI are part of the investigation.

“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” USCP said in a statement.

Both President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, spoke with Speaker Pelosi Friday morning following the attack.

Schumer said in a statement the attack on Paul Pelosi was “a dastardly act.”

“I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Schumer said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden was praying for the Pelosi family and that he is “very glad that a full recovery is expected.”

“The President continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” Jean-Pierre added.

The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s complaint and affidavit into the […] The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Florida Phoenix

Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted  to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

GOP officials vow to ‘take country back’ at national GOP rally; Dems call it a toxic agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Republicans a handful of seats away from winning the U.S. House and potentially the Senate, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel and Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appeared at a get-out-the-vote-rally outside of Tampa on Tuesday, just three weeks from Election Day. “We are going to fire (U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi,” […] The post GOP officials vow to ‘take country back’ at national GOP rally; Dems call it a toxic agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime, and Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime, and Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Report: Crist campaign chief quit following his domestic violence arrest in Maryland

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign manager, who resigned on Wednesday citing “a family matter,” was arrested the day before in Maryland in an alleged domestic violence case, NBC news is reporting. Austin John Durrer faces a second-degree misdemeanor assault charge, the network said in a news post. Asked about the report on Friday, Crist spokesperson Samantha […] The post Report: Crist campaign chief quit following his domestic violence arrest in Maryland appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MARYLAND STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The one and only debate in the race for the U.S. Senate in Florida takes place next Tuesday night, and Democrat Val Demings says she’s looking forward to discussing the issues that divide her and Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio. In her mind, they don’t include the “ridiculous message” she says Rubio’s trying to send […] The post Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court case from North Carolina could unleash profound changes to elections nationwide

A U.S. Supreme Court case originating in North Carolina could bring far-reaching changes to elections and the balance of political power in nearly every state. North Carolina Republicans want the nation’s highest court to rule that state courts cannot throw out congressional districts that legislatures draw, arguing that the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause makes legislatures the sole state authority over federal elections.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist challenges DeSantis to more debates; governor fundraising off his performance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist, buoyed by what supporters saw as a strong debate performance against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is now calling upon the governor to agree to two more of the contests. In a written statement, Crist noted that he had originally challenged DeSantis to three meetings but that DeSantis had agreed to just one, […] The post Crist challenges DeSantis to more debates; governor fundraising off his performance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Val Demings gets boosts from top Black leaders as polls show her trailing in Senate race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the Nov. 8 election looms, Democrat Val Demings this week has garnered an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, received support from a Congressional Black Caucus leader and visited the campus of the historically Black college and university, Florida A & M University in Tallahassee. Demings faces incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in the […] The post Democrat Val Demings gets boosts from top Black leaders as polls show her trailing in Senate race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida Dems criticize Marco Rubio for being absent on vote that included disaster relief funds

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A day after Hurricane Ian devastated portions of Southwest Florida, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio visited Lee County, the center of the destruction caused by the storm. It was the same day that the U.S. Senate voted on legislation that would allow FEMA to access funding for disaster relief in the wake of the storm — […] The post Florida Dems criticize Marco Rubio for being absent on vote that included disaster relief funds appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ohio’s U.S. Senate nominees clash in final debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ohio’s U.S. Senate nominees met Monday in a contentious, final debate of the campaign. Polling has continued to show a dead heat within margins of error between Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who are looking to replace outgoing Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. Outside Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium, a 1920’s marble-columned behemoth, two groups […] The post Ohio’s U.S. Senate nominees clash in final debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
OHIO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nikki Fried wants DeSantis to follow Biden’s lead: Pardon simple state weed possession

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday called upon Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon people for simple possession of cannabis during the scheduled December clemency meeting, in line with a directive from President Joe Biden last week. On Thursday, Biden announced that his administration would move towards ending the United States’ “failed approach” to regulating […] The post Nikki Fried wants DeSantis to follow Biden’s lead: Pardon simple state weed possession appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ campaign’s wealth contrasts with his middle-class background

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist has it over on Ron DeSantis in personal wealth but not in the kind of money that matters in their race for governor: campaign cash. Democratic former U.S. Rep. Crist declared a net worth of $2,127,850.55 as of the end of 2021, according to an amended state disclosure form he filed in June. […] The post DeSantis’ campaign’s wealth contrasts with his middle-class background appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL want a refugee program based on Ukraine model for Venezuelans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Venezuelan-American groups in Florida and across the country are calling on the Biden administration to allow U.S. citizens to sponsor Venezuelan refugees — similar to what the U.S. began doing for Ukrainians earlier this year. “A program like this will help alleviate our border crisis while strengthening our economy and providing relief from those escaping […] The post Advocates in FL want a refugee program based on Ukraine model for Venezuelans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Top Republicans embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a recent campaign video, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, likened Democrats to destructive feral hogs allowed to range free and destroy the American countryside. But Marjorie had a solution: As the camera followed her, she grabbed a rifle and climbed aboard a waiting helicopter, where she tracked down and shot a […] The post Top Republicans embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL watchdog group sues governor’s office for failing to produce records related to migrant flights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis and his office are now being sued by a government accountability group for failing to produce specific documents related to the state flying nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last month. It’s the latest court action that has resulted since the state moved the mostly Venezuelan group of migrants from San […] The post FL watchdog group sues governor’s office for failing to produce records related to migrant flights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy