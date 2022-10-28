Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
news4sanantonio.com
Window World Texas hosted Laughter for St. Jude featuring comedic guests!
SAN ANTONIO - Laughter is the best medicine!. Window World Texas hosted its annual St. Jude charity event to offer just that!. They had a special comedy and silent auction event Saturday night, with a familiar face headlining, Cleto Rodriguez. All the proceeds go to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
news4sanantonio.com
Proposals for Texas power grid could raise your bills without lowering risk, study says
Lawmakers have ordered the Public Utility Commission to find ways to make sure there's enough electricity to meet the demand in Texas. They will be considering new proposals meant to make the state's power grid more reliable. Now, a Texas Consumer Association study says the recommendations could put taxpayers on...
news4sanantonio.com
John Lira: Candidate for the 23rd Congressional District
SAN ANTONIO - John Lira is a Democrat candidate for the U.S. House to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District. “John Lira served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Lira earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from San Antonio College in 2008, a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2012, and a master's degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University in 2015. His career experience includes co-founding LIRA Strategies LLC and working as a HillVets Legislative Leaders Fellow with the U.S. House of Representatives, a policy research manager with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, and a management and program analyst with the U.S. Small Business Administration.”
news4sanantonio.com
Fetterman discusses debate performance at campaign event
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHP) — After the recent Pennsylvanian gubernatorial debate, candidate John Fetterman's health was again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shared that her mother suffered a stroke and had issues speaking. "I recognize that in John Fetterman and...
news4sanantonio.com
Sheriffs talk about Governor Greg Abbott moving money from the state prison budget
SAN ANTONIO — This week we learned Operation Lone Star, which is the state's border security initiative is now funded for another 10 months. To pay for it Governor Greg Abbott announced he is taking money from the state's prison system budget. It's the $360,000,000 move by Governor Abbott...
