Bobby Smelcer was born in and has lived his entire life in south Knoxville. It’s a fact he’s proud of and, as a result of those years, he knows quite a bit about that part of the city over the last six decades. He loves it so much he’s collected the property that traces his history there, and more. He owns the two homes he grew up in, as well as another couple. He owns the church building where he attended as a child and was later married. It still functions as a church, though for a different congregation.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO