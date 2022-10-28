ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Updated: Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

By Jennifer Shutt
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 5 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the NAACP convention, July 22, 2019 | Andrew Roth

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after a man in his 40s broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill.

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. Capitol Police security detail, was in Washington, D.C. at the time, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police, who have joined the investigation along with the FBI.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during a press conference that David Depape, 42, has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse and will likely face several other felony charges.

Scott said that around 2:27 a.m. Friday, San Francisco police officers were dispatched to the Pelosi residence for a wellbeing check.

“Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer,” Scott said. “The suspect pulled a hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it.”

The police officers then tackled Depape, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and provided first aid, Scott said.

Both Depape and Pelosi were taken to a local hospital.

Scott said the motive for the attack is still being determined. He then declined to take any questions following his statement.

Pelosi spokesman Hammill said in the statement released Friday morning that Paul Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.

CNN and several other news organizations reported Friday that Depape tried to tie up Paul Pelosi and said he was “waiting for Nancy.”

The U.S. Capitol Police said in its statement that an investigation has been launched.

“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” USCP said in a statement.

Both President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, spoke with Speaker Pelosi Friday morning following the attack.

Schumer said in a statement the attack on Paul Pelosi was “a dastardly act.”

“I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Schumer said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden was praying for the Pelosi family and that he is “very glad that a full recovery is expected.”

“The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” Jean-Pierre added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, tweeted Friday that he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack.

“Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.” McConnell said.

ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

