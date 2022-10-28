Read full article on original website
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of e COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr....
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
Quantitative Flow Ratio Guided Coronary Intervention vs Angiography in Diabetic Patients
The therapeutic value of the quantitative flow ratio (QFR), a new angiography-based metric for the functional evaluation of coronary stenoses, has recently been proven in patients receiving the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). For a study, researchers sought to determine if diabetes status impacts the positive outcomes of QFR advice for lesion selection during PCI.
Impact of RSV in Infants on Risk for Preschool Wheeze & Asthma
“Bronchiolitis is the most common reason for hospitalization in infancy, and respiratory viruses are detected in nasal samples in more than 90% of infants hospitalized with bronchiolitis,” Heidi Makrinioti, MD, PhD, MRCPCH, explains. “Therefore, detection of respiratory viruses is strongly associated with bronchiolitis incidence and severity. A plethora of studies have linked bronchiolitis hospitalization to preschool wheeze and asthma development. More specifically, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-induced and rhinovirus (RV)-induced bronchiolitis have been associated with increased risk for preschool wheeze and asthma development.”
Dermatologic Nurse Support Improves Adherence to Psoriasis Treatment
For psoriasis, which affects up to 5% of the Western population, topical drugs are still the preferred treatment for cases of mild-to-severe disease activity or as a supplement to systemic or biologic anti-psoriatic drugs, explains. Mathias Tiedemann Svendsen, MD, PhD. “However, treatment outcomes for use of the topical drugs are...
Health-Related Quality of Life in Asthma Patients Taking Inhaled Fluticasone Propionate/Salmeterol
For a network meta-analysis (NMA), researchers examined the effects of fixed-dose, twice-daily fluticasone propionate/salmeterol (FP/Sal) vs. inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) to other ICS/long-acting beta-agonists (LABA) treatments, including those given utilizing maintenance and reliever therapy (MART) regimens, and other ICS/LABA treatments in terms of improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL). It was evaluated how changes in asthma management impacted HRQoL.
Effects of Vitamin D Analogues on Serum vitamin D Levels
The innate immune system is activated by vitamin D, and a lack of it makes people more vulnerable to respiratory infections and sicker, including COVID-19. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between vitamin D status and drugs and COVID-19 infection, as well as illness severity measured by hospitalization and dialysis patient death.
A Patient with Classical GRACILE Syndrome Has Two Novel Variants of The BCS1L Gene
Clinical phenotypes caused by BCS1L pathogenic mutations vary greatly. Phenotypes of the disease can range from mild, like that of Björnstad syndrome, which is characterized by pili torti (abnormally flat, twisted hair shafts), to severe, like that of GRACILE syndrome, which is characterized by growth restriction, aminoaciduria, cholestasis, iron overload, lactic acidosis, and early death.
Acute Exacerbation of Interstitial Lung Disease Associated with Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies
A clinical episode known as an acute exacerbation (AE), which can be fatal, can occur throughout the course of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Other than IPF, interstitial lung disease (ILD) has also been linked in studies to AE. Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated ILD (ANCA-ILD) patients’ prevalence, clinical characteristics, AE risk factors, and leading causes of mortality, however, have not been thoroughly documented.
Bariatric Surgery Safe in Geriatric Patients
In geriatric patients, bariatric surgery has been shown to result in sustained reductions in medication use and significant improvements in quality of life. “There is rich literature regarding the benefits of bariatric surgery, but there continues to be some hesitation to perform these procedures in older patients,” explains Russyan Mark Mabeza, MPH. “In general, increasing age has been associated with greater operative risk, but this higher risk is not as well-defined in bariatric surgery.”
Evaluation of mMRC’s Dyspnoea Scale as a Measure of Breathlessness Severity as a Patient-reported Measure
A clinical trial’s inclusion criteria or endpoint may use the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnoea scale (a measure of the degree of dyspnea), which was suggested by recommendations. In any investigations, the category descriptions had not been validated against the dyspnoea severity grade. The researchers evaluated the content...
COVID-19 Infection Virological Dynamics in End-Stage Kidney Disease Patients
It was unknown how COVID-19 infection virological dynamics in hemodialysis patients and the de-isolation strategy for dialysis centers were impacted by different levels of concern and vaccination status. For a study, researchers sought to assess the virological dynamics of vaccinated and unvaccinated hemodialysis patients with polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed COVID-19...
