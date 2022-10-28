SEATTLE — Greetings from my new least favorite NHL city. The Pittsburgh Penguins sat in their locker stalls, still partially dressed in their gear, staring straight ahead. They sat stoically, waiting for the four media members, PHN included, to begin picking at what was wrong after they lost their fourth straight game. Around the NHL, Jim Rutherford told the Vancouver Canucks that he would start putting players on the NHL trade block if they didn’t start winning. Shane Wright could be sent back to juniors. The Bruins and David Pastrnak are a ways apart on a new deal.

