FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
WNEM
A big turnout for National Drug Take Back Day
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day took place Saturday, Oct. 29 where hundreds of pills, needles, inhalers and more were collected in the parking lot of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. “I’m grateful. I really am because it’s been storing in my basement,” said...
nbc25news.com
Domestic violence awareness walk honors local victim killed in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. – The community gathered to honor the memory of a woman shot and killed earlier this year. A walk was held on Saturday to remember the life of Alicia Jackson-Skaggs, and to bring awareness to domestic violence. Alicia was shot back in March. She died from her...
Genesee County District Court reopens to public
FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
abc12.com
Police: Child accidentally shoots himself in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head in Saginaw County. Bridgeport Township police officers were called out to the Bavarian Village Apartments on Williamson Road a little after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the boy shot himself with an unsecured gun.
Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters have dozens of reasons to show up to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, if they haven’t already voted absentee in the general election. Brand new state House of Representatives and Senate maps are offering new candidates a shot at a seat...
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Bridgeport Township boy, 7, shoots self in head with unsecured gun
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — A Bridgeport Township child his hospitalized after apparently shooting himself with an unsecured gun. About 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, police responded to Bavarian Village Apartments, 2826 Williamson Road, for a 7-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to his head, according to Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett. The child was taken to Covenant HealthCare by Mobile Medical Response, before being transferred to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.
WNEM
Local health department opens vending machine supplied with NARCAN
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours. However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Forward Together initiative aiming to improve economic growth in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - While it’s not a secret that Genesee County falls short in a lot of economical and educational categories, the numbers are still startling. It’s why the “Forward Together” initiative was launched through a partnership between the city of Flint, Genesee County and the Flint & Genesee Group.
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Animal Shelter holding bake sale & adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The community is welcome to come get a sweet treat and a fur-ever friend this weekend!. The Genesee County Animal Shelter is holding a bake sale and adoption event on October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. A raffle giveaway will...
MSP investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle in Taylor
TAYLOR, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a police vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Wayne County. Troopers say a Taylor police officer was responding to a call and was looking for an address on the left side of the road when he struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway at 1:05 a.m. on Halloween.
WNEM
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
Bay City man, 77, faces felonies after hours-long standoff with police over eviction notice
BAY CITY, MI — Nine years ago, a judge offered a grim forecast when sending a Bay City man to jail for beating his roommate with a metal bat. “You’re going … to spend your dying days in prison,” Bay County Circuit Judge Kenneth W. Schmidt advised then-68-year-old Harold L. Nielsen in July 2013.
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
WNEM
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
‘She’d be here right now’: Family walks through Flint for domestic violence awareness
FLINT, MI – Only a few weeks ago, Alena Skaggs led her family with Halloween decorations, fake pumpkins, flowers and crosses to the Golden Corral on Miller Road in Flint. They laid the decorations out in front of the parking lot at 4200 Miller Road, where Alena’s sister, Alicia Jackson-Skaggs, was shot and killed March 29. According to Alena, Alicia loved fall and Halloween, and the family chose to update the memorial with seasonal decorations to honor her memory.
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
