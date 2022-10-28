CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours. However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO