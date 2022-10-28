ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A big turnout for National Drug Take Back Day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day took place Saturday, Oct. 29 where hundreds of pills, needles, inhalers and more were collected in the parking lot of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. “I’m grateful. I really am because it’s been storing in my basement,” said...
Genesee County District Court reopens to public

FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
Police: Child accidentally shoots himself in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head in Saginaw County. Bridgeport Township police officers were called out to the Bavarian Village Apartments on Williamson Road a little after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the boy shot himself with an unsecured gun.
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Bridgeport Township boy, 7, shoots self in head with unsecured gun

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — A Bridgeport Township child his hospitalized after apparently shooting himself with an unsecured gun. About 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, police responded to Bavarian Village Apartments, 2826 Williamson Road, for a 7-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to his head, according to Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett. The child was taken to Covenant HealthCare by Mobile Medical Response, before being transferred to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Local health department opens vending machine supplied with NARCAN

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department has received a public health vending machine open to the public to use during normal operating hours. However, the new vending machine isn’t stocked with candy and snacks, it’s supplied with NARCAN® nasal spray, fentanyl test strips, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and condoms. This is the second public health vending machine that’s available in the region. The Saginaw County Health Department opened the first one in Mid-Michigan in Sept. 2022.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking.
Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
‘She’d be here right now’: Family walks through Flint for domestic violence awareness

FLINT, MI – Only a few weeks ago, Alena Skaggs led her family with Halloween decorations, fake pumpkins, flowers and crosses to the Golden Corral on Miller Road in Flint. They laid the decorations out in front of the parking lot at 4200 Miller Road, where Alena’s sister, Alicia Jackson-Skaggs, was shot and killed March 29. According to Alena, Alicia loved fall and Halloween, and the family chose to update the memorial with seasonal decorations to honor her memory.
Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
