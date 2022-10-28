Read full article on original website
What is SAD, and how can you beat it?
As days continue to shorten, symptoms of seasonal affective disorder start to return, leaving many feeling down and depressed as the winter season approaches.
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
Relationship between medication adherence, religiosity and spirituality amongst patients with cardiovascular disease is inconclusive
1. In this systematic review, five studies showed a significant correlation between religiosity/spirituality (R/S) and medication adherence amongst patients with cardiovascular disease, whereas four reported a negative or null association. 2. Furthermore, there was a paucity of evidence exploring this relationship amongst patients specifically with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, angina,...
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000. such...
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
Study Identifies Specific Gut Microbiome Associations With MS Disease Course
A large international study of patients with MS showed differences in gut bacteria among those with MS compared with healthy patients from the same households, according to findings published in Cell. Sergio Branzini, PhD, and colleagues recruited 576 patients with MS (36% untreated) from the US, the UK, Spain, and Argentina, and enrolled.
Surgery Beats Medical, Lifestyle Interventions for T2D Remission
Metabolic or bariatric surgery is more effective and durable than medical and lifestyle interventions for achieving T2D remission, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. John P. Kirwan, PhD, and colleagues assessed the durability and 3-year effectiveness of metabolic surgery versus medical and lifestyle management in 316 patients (BMI, 27-45 kg/m²) with T2D. Diabetes remission was achieved in more participants following surgery than medical.
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
Quantitative Flow Ratio Guided Coronary Intervention vs Angiography in Diabetic Patients
The therapeutic value of the quantitative flow ratio (QFR), a new angiography-based metric for the functional evaluation of coronary stenoses, has recently been proven in patients receiving the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). For a study, researchers sought to determine if diabetes status impacts the positive outcomes of QFR advice for lesion selection during PCI.
Impact of RSV in Infants on Risk for Preschool Wheeze & Asthma
“Bronchiolitis is the most common reason for hospitalization in infancy, and respiratory viruses are detected in nasal samples in more than 90% of infants hospitalized with bronchiolitis,” Heidi Makrinioti, MD, PhD, MRCPCH, explains. “Therefore, detection of respiratory viruses is strongly associated with bronchiolitis incidence and severity. A plethora of studies have linked bronchiolitis hospitalization to preschool wheeze and asthma development. More specifically, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-induced and rhinovirus (RV)-induced bronchiolitis have been associated with increased risk for preschool wheeze and asthma development.”
Dermatologic Nurse Support Improves Adherence to Psoriasis Treatment
For psoriasis, which affects up to 5% of the Western population, topical drugs are still the preferred treatment for cases of mild-to-severe disease activity or as a supplement to systemic or biologic anti-psoriatic drugs, explains. Mathias Tiedemann Svendsen, MD, PhD. “However, treatment outcomes for use of the topical drugs are...
Health-Related Quality of Life in Asthma Patients Taking Inhaled Fluticasone Propionate/Salmeterol
For a network meta-analysis (NMA), researchers examined the effects of fixed-dose, twice-daily fluticasone propionate/salmeterol (FP/Sal) vs. inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) to other ICS/long-acting beta-agonists (LABA) treatments, including those given utilizing maintenance and reliever therapy (MART) regimens, and other ICS/LABA treatments in terms of improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL). It was evaluated how changes in asthma management impacted HRQoL.
Evaluation of mMRC’s Dyspnoea Scale as a Measure of Breathlessness Severity as a Patient-reported Measure
A clinical trial’s inclusion criteria or endpoint may use the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnoea scale (a measure of the degree of dyspnea), which was suggested by recommendations. In any investigations, the category descriptions had not been validated against the dyspnoea severity grade. The researchers evaluated the content...
Acute Exacerbation of Interstitial Lung Disease Associated with Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies
A clinical episode known as an acute exacerbation (AE), which can be fatal, can occur throughout the course of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Other than IPF, interstitial lung disease (ILD) has also been linked in studies to AE. Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated ILD (ANCA-ILD) patients’ prevalence, clinical characteristics, AE risk factors, and leading causes of mortality, however, have not been thoroughly documented.
A Patient with Classical GRACILE Syndrome Has Two Novel Variants of The BCS1L Gene
Clinical phenotypes caused by BCS1L pathogenic mutations vary greatly. Phenotypes of the disease can range from mild, like that of Björnstad syndrome, which is characterized by pili torti (abnormally flat, twisted hair shafts), to severe, like that of GRACILE syndrome, which is characterized by growth restriction, aminoaciduria, cholestasis, iron overload, lactic acidosis, and early death.
Bariatric Surgery Safe in Geriatric Patients
In geriatric patients, bariatric surgery has been shown to result in sustained reductions in medication use and significant improvements in quality of life. “There is rich literature regarding the benefits of bariatric surgery, but there continues to be some hesitation to perform these procedures in older patients,” explains Russyan Mark Mabeza, MPH. “In general, increasing age has been associated with greater operative risk, but this higher risk is not as well-defined in bariatric surgery.”
Testing for Type-1 Diabetes and Pulmonary Function: A Meta-analysis
For a study, researchers sought to find out whether pulmonary function tests and type-1 diabetes (T1D) are related. They carried out a meta-analysis after a thorough literature search. They used a random effects model and the inverse variance approach to determine the impact estimate as the mean difference (MD) and 95% CI. By using the I2 statistic, they determined the heterogeneity and ran a meta-regression analysis by age, sex, body mass index (BMI), smoking, and geographic location. Additionally, they performed a sensitivity analysis based on the studies’ publication dates, the number of T1D participants, and the research’s overall quality, eliminating the study with the highest weight in the impact.
Effects of Vitamin D Analogues on Serum vitamin D Levels
The innate immune system is activated by vitamin D, and a lack of it makes people more vulnerable to respiratory infections and sicker, including COVID-19. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between vitamin D status and drugs and COVID-19 infection, as well as illness severity measured by hospitalization and dialysis patient death.
Use of Menthol Cigarettes Up in U.S. Adults From 2008 to 2020
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in Nicotine & Tobacco Research. Renee D. Goodwin, Ph.D., from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in...
Joint Statement Issued for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) is recommended for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of ≥35 kg/m2, regardless of the presence or absence of comorbidities, according to a joint statement issued by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders and published online Oct. 20 in Surgery for Obesity and Related Diseases and Obesity Surgery.
