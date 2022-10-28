Man facing first-degree murder charge in Durham shooting

Durham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman in a park.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Njie for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened Thursday morning on South Roxboro Street.

At 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Lindsey unresponsive and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say based on a preliminary investigation the shooting does not appear to be random.

Njie was charged with carrying concealed gun, first degree murder, and possession of a firearm by felon. He is currently in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 943-0972, or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.