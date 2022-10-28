Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of e COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr....
physiciansweekly.com
Study Identifies Specific Gut Microbiome Associations With MS Disease Course
A large international study of patients with MS showed differences in gut bacteria among those with MS compared with healthy patients from the same households, according to findings published in Cell. Sergio Branzini, PhD, and colleagues recruited 576 patients with MS (36% untreated) from the US, the UK, Spain, and Argentina, and enrolled.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between medication adherence, religiosity and spirituality amongst patients with cardiovascular disease is inconclusive
1. In this systematic review, five studies showed a significant correlation between religiosity/spirituality (R/S) and medication adherence amongst patients with cardiovascular disease, whereas four reported a negative or null association. 2. Furthermore, there was a paucity of evidence exploring this relationship amongst patients specifically with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, angina,...
physiciansweekly.com
Quantitative Flow Ratio Guided Coronary Intervention vs Angiography in Diabetic Patients
The therapeutic value of the quantitative flow ratio (QFR), a new angiography-based metric for the functional evaluation of coronary stenoses, has recently been proven in patients receiving the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). For a study, researchers sought to determine if diabetes status impacts the positive outcomes of QFR advice for lesion selection during PCI.
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
physiciansweekly.com
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
physiciansweekly.com
Surgery Beats Medical, Lifestyle Interventions for T2D Remission
Metabolic or bariatric surgery is more effective and durable than medical and lifestyle interventions for achieving T2D remission, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. John P. Kirwan, PhD, and colleagues assessed the durability and 3-year effectiveness of metabolic surgery versus medical and lifestyle management in 316 patients (BMI, 27-45 kg/m²) with T2D. Diabetes remission was achieved in more participants following surgery than medical.
physiciansweekly.com
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of RSV in Infants on Risk for Preschool Wheeze & Asthma
“Bronchiolitis is the most common reason for hospitalization in infancy, and respiratory viruses are detected in nasal samples in more than 90% of infants hospitalized with bronchiolitis,” Heidi Makrinioti, MD, PhD, MRCPCH, explains. “Therefore, detection of respiratory viruses is strongly associated with bronchiolitis incidence and severity. A plethora of studies have linked bronchiolitis hospitalization to preschool wheeze and asthma development. More specifically, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-induced and rhinovirus (RV)-induced bronchiolitis have been associated with increased risk for preschool wheeze and asthma development.”
physiciansweekly.com
Remote Patient Monitoring: It’s Easier Than You Think
A2021 survey of hospitals and clinics found that 20% and 23%, respectively, had either already adopted remote patient monitoring (RPM) or planned to do so within 12 months. Individual physicians, however, have been somewhat slow to adopt RPM; a recent Medical Group Management Association poll of more than 500 healthcare leaders found that 75% of medical practices do not yet offer RPM services.
physiciansweekly.com
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000. such...
physiciansweekly.com
Health-Related Quality of Life in Asthma Patients Taking Inhaled Fluticasone Propionate/Salmeterol
For a network meta-analysis (NMA), researchers examined the effects of fixed-dose, twice-daily fluticasone propionate/salmeterol (FP/Sal) vs. inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) to other ICS/long-acting beta-agonists (LABA) treatments, including those given utilizing maintenance and reliever therapy (MART) regimens, and other ICS/LABA treatments in terms of improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL). It was evaluated how changes in asthma management impacted HRQoL.
physiciansweekly.com
The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
One-Third Experienced Clinical Deficiencies Due to Labor Shortages
Along with increased expenses, a growing number of labor shortages have severely affected many healthcare organizations, resulting in poor financial performance, causing great concern for many dermatologists and other healthcare professionals. Censuswide’s survey found that one-third of respondents reported experiencing clinical deficiencies due to labor shortages. Another third of respondents reported having to contend with data and cybersecurity threats. Thirty percent reported facing operational deficiencies due to labor shortages, 29% reported problems with price transparency compliance, 28% reported fewer patients due to COVID-19 surges, and 28% also reported value-based payment navigation as an issue. Labor shortages not only affect physicians’ financial performances. They have a deep impact on revenue cycle management as well. According to the survey, 21% of CFOs and revenue cycle VPs reported attracting and holding on to revenue cycle management talent as proving difficult. While 34% reported a moderate shortage in revenue cycle management or billing, 48% reported dealing with.
physiciansweekly.com
Testing for Type-1 Diabetes and Pulmonary Function: A Meta-analysis
For a study, researchers sought to find out whether pulmonary function tests and type-1 diabetes (T1D) are related. They carried out a meta-analysis after a thorough literature search. They used a random effects model and the inverse variance approach to determine the impact estimate as the mean difference (MD) and 95% CI. By using the I2 statistic, they determined the heterogeneity and ran a meta-regression analysis by age, sex, body mass index (BMI), smoking, and geographic location. Additionally, they performed a sensitivity analysis based on the studies’ publication dates, the number of T1D participants, and the research’s overall quality, eliminating the study with the highest weight in the impact.
physiciansweekly.com
Acute Exacerbation of Interstitial Lung Disease Associated with Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies
A clinical episode known as an acute exacerbation (AE), which can be fatal, can occur throughout the course of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Other than IPF, interstitial lung disease (ILD) has also been linked in studies to AE. Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated ILD (ANCA-ILD) patients’ prevalence, clinical characteristics, AE risk factors, and leading causes of mortality, however, have not been thoroughly documented.
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluation of mMRC’s Dyspnoea Scale as a Measure of Breathlessness Severity as a Patient-reported Measure
A clinical trial’s inclusion criteria or endpoint may use the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnoea scale (a measure of the degree of dyspnea), which was suggested by recommendations. In any investigations, the category descriptions had not been validated against the dyspnoea severity grade. The researchers evaluated the content...
physiciansweekly.com
Effects of Vitamin D Analogues on Serum vitamin D Levels
The innate immune system is activated by vitamin D, and a lack of it makes people more vulnerable to respiratory infections and sicker, including COVID-19. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between vitamin D status and drugs and COVID-19 infection, as well as illness severity measured by hospitalization and dialysis patient death.
physiciansweekly.com
A Patient with Classical GRACILE Syndrome Has Two Novel Variants of The BCS1L Gene
Clinical phenotypes caused by BCS1L pathogenic mutations vary greatly. Phenotypes of the disease can range from mild, like that of Björnstad syndrome, which is characterized by pili torti (abnormally flat, twisted hair shafts), to severe, like that of GRACILE syndrome, which is characterized by growth restriction, aminoaciduria, cholestasis, iron overload, lactic acidosis, and early death.
Comments / 0