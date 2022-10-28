The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.

2 HOURS AGO