How Private Equity Is Investing in Health Care: A Video Primer

Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Remote Patient Monitoring: It’s Easier Than You Think
A2021 survey of hospitals and clinics found that 20% and 23%, respectively, had either already adopted remote patient monitoring (RPM) or planned to do so within 12 months. Individual physicians, however, have been somewhat slow to adopt RPM; a recent Medical Group Management Association poll of more than 500 healthcare leaders found that 75% of medical practices do not yet offer RPM services.
physiciansweekly.com
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
physiciansweekly.com
Surgery Beats Medical, Lifestyle Interventions for T2D Remission
Metabolic or bariatric surgery is more effective and durable than medical and lifestyle interventions for achieving T2D remission, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. John P. Kirwan, PhD, and colleagues assessed the durability and 3-year effectiveness of metabolic surgery versus medical and lifestyle management in 316 patients (BMI, 27-45 kg/m²) with T2D. Diabetes remission was achieved in more participants following surgery than medical.
physiciansweekly.com
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
physiciansweekly.com
Dermatologic Nurse Support Improves Adherence to Psoriasis Treatment
For psoriasis, which affects up to 5% of the Western population, topical drugs are still the preferred treatment for cases of mild-to-severe disease activity or as a supplement to systemic or biologic anti-psoriatic drugs, explains. Mathias Tiedemann Svendsen, MD, PhD. “However, treatment outcomes for use of the topical drugs are...
physiciansweekly.com
One-Third Experienced Clinical Deficiencies Due to Labor Shortages
Along with increased expenses, a growing number of labor shortages have severely affected many healthcare organizations, resulting in poor financial performance, causing great concern for many dermatologists and other healthcare professionals. Censuswide’s survey found that one-third of respondents reported experiencing clinical deficiencies due to labor shortages. Another third of respondents reported having to contend with data and cybersecurity threats. Thirty percent reported facing operational deficiencies due to labor shortages, 29% reported problems with price transparency compliance, 28% reported fewer patients due to COVID-19 surges, and 28% also reported value-based payment navigation as an issue. Labor shortages not only affect physicians’ financial performances. They have a deep impact on revenue cycle management as well. According to the survey, 21% of CFOs and revenue cycle VPs reported attracting and holding on to revenue cycle management talent as proving difficult. While 34% reported a moderate shortage in revenue cycle management or billing, 48% reported dealing with.
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluation of mMRC’s Dyspnoea Scale as a Measure of Breathlessness Severity as a Patient-reported Measure
A clinical trial’s inclusion criteria or endpoint may use the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnoea scale (a measure of the degree of dyspnea), which was suggested by recommendations. In any investigations, the category descriptions had not been validated against the dyspnoea severity grade. The researchers evaluated the content...
Comments / 0