Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade

By Alex Espitia
 3 days ago
(Picture Credit: Gary Yeowell / Getty Images)

Gill Raddings has been a Hollywood stunt dog trainer for 25 years. In that time, she’s learned just about every trick of the trade. Recently, a 60 Second Doc profiled Raddings as she talked about the ins and outs of being one of cinema’s premier stunt dog trainers.

The Premiere Stunt Dog Trainer

Based out of Oxford, England, Raddings is the director of Stunt Dogs and Animals , her own business that provides complete services for film production seeking trained dogs. Not surprisingly, Raddings’ highly-qualified trainers all love their jobs and are among the best in the business. Among their film credits are blockbusters like The Kingsmen, Beauty and the Beast, The Witcher, and many more.

As such, it makes sense that she is the authority to talk about how to train a proper stunt dog. In the video, Raddings talks about how, with proper guidance and training, dogs actually enjoy being in movies. “Dogs really love acting,” she says. “They love all the attention, and, I mean, you get up to 300 people making a fuss of you.”

Positive Reinforcement Gets the Results

Raddings goes on to talk about how she strictly uses positive reinforcement to train her dogs to perform an outstanding variety of tricks. “All my training is based on a positive food reward system, which is one of the reasons the dogs love it so much.”

For all the aspiring stunt dog trainers out there, Raddings says confidence and positivity are key. “They know when you’re nervous,” she says. “If they were dumb we couldn’t train them to do all the things they do.”

Raddings also expresses how lucky she is to work with dogs, the animal she loves the most. “I couldn’t imagine my life any other way,” she says. Surely, her dogs feel just as blessed to live with someone as caring and thoughtful as Raddings.

Vet Says Watch Out for Xylitol This Halloween

A clinical vet is warning dog parents to look out for xylitol this Halloween. It’s spooky season, and that means lots of bite-size candy scattered around the house. While most dog parents already know to keep chocolate out of reach, there are other substances you may not know about. Xylitol is a sugar substitute commonly […] The post Vet Says Watch Out for Xylitol This Halloween appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Study Finds Wolves Can Bond With Humans Like Dogs

Few bonds are stronger than that of people and dogs. But until recently, scientists assumed dogs’ wild relative, the wolf, wasn’t so keen on humankind. A new report from Stockholm University in Sweden suggests that’s incorrect. Domesticated wolves bond with humans, expressing affection and attachment like their domesticated counterparts. Observing Behaviors in Dogs and Wolf Puppies Dogs often form […] The post Study Finds Wolves Can Bond With Humans Like Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's 'Alter Ego' Makes Us LOL

Judging by this video posted by @Tuckerbudzyn, Todd is such a good boy. Golden Retrievers are known for being sweet, gentle, friendly dogs and Todd here is no exception. He's just a big pile of floofy goodness, and he would absolutely never do anything to scare you. Impossible!. Unless, of...
