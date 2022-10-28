Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
MSNBC
Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system
On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
msn.com
Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned
If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
MSNBC
As elections near, Cruz asks the wrong question about ‘blue cities’
Much of the political world is keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania’s elections, and for good reason: Voters in the Keystone State are poised to make important decisions in competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, which are likely to have an impact on the whole country. But as Election...
HALLOWEEN SCARE: Dems' midterm fears worsen as election forecasters shift more races toward GOP in final weeks
Democrats across the country are facing an increasingly bleak outlook as election forecasters continue to shift more races in Republicans' favor with less than two weeks to go before Election Day. The shifts have taken place in a number of races once thought out of reach for Republicans. But, as...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Early voting numbers offer a glimmer of hope for Democrats in midterms
Just a couple of months ago, it looked like Democrats might achieve an almost impossible feat in modern electoral politics. The end of Roe v Wade and ongoing attacks on abortion rights had galvanised voters, giving the party hope of keeping their majority in Congress, even while the incumbent Democratic president’s approval ratings were deep underwater.
‘Let's not pretend’ that Republicans and Democrats share equal blame for election denial, DCCC chair says
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said Democrats “always have, always will” accept the outcome of elections.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
