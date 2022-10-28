Read full article on original website
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman Monday clashed with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito about Harvard's use of race in admissions decisions.
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
David DePape now faces federal charges in Paul Pelosi attack
David DePape now faces federal charges in Friday's early morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, with criminal charges in San Francisco still to come, according to officials. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday charged DePape, 42, with assault of a U.S. official's immediate family member to retaliate against them and attempted kidnapping of an official. The charges carry maximum prison sentences of 30 and 20 years, respectively. ...
