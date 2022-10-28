David DePape now faces federal charges in Friday's early morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, with criminal charges in San Francisco still to come, according to officials. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday charged DePape, 42, with assault of a U.S. official's immediate family member to retaliate against them and attempted kidnapping of an official. The charges carry maximum prison sentences of 30 and 20 years, respectively. ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO