Vernon, CT

New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats

“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officers Honored at Multiple Fundraising Events

Several fundraising events on Sunday are being held in honor of the fallen Bristol officers, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte, who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago while responding to a call. The Hometown Foundation is hosting a benefit ride at the Farmington Polo...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses

A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
NORWICH, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month

A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
WESTFIELD, MA
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

FOX 61

'Feel like a kid at heart' | Families enjoy Halloween fun at Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Hundreds of families enjoyed Halloween fun at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby Saturday. Kids in costumes, and even parents, enjoyed early trick-or-treating, games and activities, and cider and donuts at the state museum. East Granby Parks and Rec Chairman Patrick Gill said they moved the event to the museum in 2019 but haven't been able to hold a full event again since because of the pandemic and then the weather.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Catalytic converters get stolen

MANCHESTER — Police said a total of 16 catalytic converters were stolen from a business Friday night. Police said when employees arrived to the U-Haul on Oakland Street Saturday morning, multiple vehicles were found damaged, including six cargo vans, six box trucks, and four pickup trucks. Police said based...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

WTNH

Pet of the Week: Almond Joy!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is the amazing, the beautiful, Almond Joy! Almond Joy, or just Joy to her friends, is sweeter than any candy. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Joy is the pal you need, as a reminder of the happiness sweets can bring! If that’s not enough, Joy rocks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford OKs $2.4M for new school roof

STAFFORD — Voters unanimously approved the allocation of $2.416 million for a roof replacement project at Stafford Middle School during a recent town meeting. The total will include an expected state grant reimbursement of 70%, or $1.386 million. The rest includes $501,000 from the Board of Education excess cost...
STAFFORD, CT

