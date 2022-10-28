Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats
“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Bristol Officers Honored at Multiple Fundraising Events
Several fundraising events on Sunday are being held in honor of the fallen Bristol officers, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte, who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago while responding to a call. The Hometown Foundation is hosting a benefit ride at the Farmington Polo...
NBC Connecticut
Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses
A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month
A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
Eyewitness News
Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims
GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago. Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy. Updated: 45 minutes ago. It has been a decade...
Bristol Police Officers honored with “Back the Blue Ride” in Farmington
In Farmington, Connecticut, hundreds took part in the "back the blue ride" to honor the two fallen Bristol Police Officers and the surviving officer on Sunday.
'Feel like a kid at heart' | Families enjoy Halloween fun at Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Hundreds of families enjoyed Halloween fun at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby Saturday. Kids in costumes, and even parents, enjoyed early trick-or-treating, games and activities, and cider and donuts at the state museum. East Granby Parks and Rec Chairman Patrick Gill said they moved the event to the museum in 2019 but haven't been able to hold a full event again since because of the pandemic and then the weather.
Catalytic converters get stolen
MANCHESTER — Police said a total of 16 catalytic converters were stolen from a business Friday night. Police said when employees arrived to the U-Haul on Oakland Street Saturday morning, multiple vehicles were found damaged, including six cargo vans, six box trucks, and four pickup trucks. Police said based...
Sixteen catalytic converters stolen in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Sixteen catalytic converters were stolen from a U-Haul on Oakland Street over the weekend in Manchester. Employees arrived on Saturday morning to find damage to six cargo vans, four pickup trucks, and six box trucks, according to the Manchester Police Department. Authorities believe three suspects were involved in the theft. Anyone […]
Pet of the Week: Almond Joy!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is the amazing, the beautiful, Almond Joy! Almond Joy, or just Joy to her friends, is sweeter than any candy. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Joy is the pal you need, as a reminder of the happiness sweets can bring! If that’s not enough, Joy rocks […]
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Bristol Press
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
‘Back the Blue’ concert to benefit families of fallen Bristol officers in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities joined forces on Friday night for a special concert to benefit the families of the two fallen Bristol police officers. The concert, dubbed “Back the Blue,” took place at the Cadillac Ranch on Jude Lane in Southington. Country musician Jordan Oaks, who has a special connection to police, performed. “I […]
16 catalytic converters stolen overnight from Manchester business
MANCHESTER, Conn. — 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from U-Haul vehicles on Oakland Street in Manchester. Manchester police said six cargo vans, four pickup trucks, and six box trucks were damaged. Officers gathered evidence from the scene and are working with the business to gain more information on...
New Britain Herald
Newington Public Schools asking community for help as it hopes to improve
NEWINGTON – Newington Public Schools is engaging the community in efforts to improve as a district. NPS’ Office of Equity and Inclusion recently distributed a survey to school families and the community-at-large with the help of the Newington Chamber of Commerce. The efforts are being led by NPS...
Stafford OKs $2.4M for new school roof
STAFFORD — Voters unanimously approved the allocation of $2.416 million for a roof replacement project at Stafford Middle School during a recent town meeting. The total will include an expected state grant reimbursement of 70%, or $1.386 million. The rest includes $501,000 from the Board of Education excess cost...
100 attend hearing on EW event venue but don’t get to speak
EAST WINDSOR — The Historical Society this month withdrew its application to host a new event venue due to a procedural error in its applications to local land-use agencies, leaving more than 100 residents unheard at a public hearing. But the society hasn’t given up on the plan and...
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
