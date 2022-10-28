EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Hundreds of families enjoyed Halloween fun at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby Saturday. Kids in costumes, and even parents, enjoyed early trick-or-treating, games and activities, and cider and donuts at the state museum. East Granby Parks and Rec Chairman Patrick Gill said they moved the event to the museum in 2019 but haven't been able to hold a full event again since because of the pandemic and then the weather.

EAST GRANBY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO