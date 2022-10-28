ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
Washington Examiner

The next Congress should impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Since taking command of the Department of Homeland Security , Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has sparked a historic border crisis and sacrificed our national security at the altar of the Left’s open-borders agenda. He is unworthy of the public trust, and there is no longer any denying he is unfit for office.
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.
Navy Times

$6.2 billion contract for moving troops’ household goods clears hurdle

The $6.2 billion contract with HomeSafe Alliance to improve household goods moves for military families has cleared a major roadblock, following a court ruling in the government’s favor Thursday. The Court of Federal Claims denied the protests of Connected Global Solutions LLC, and American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc.,...
NBC News

Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
Army Times

Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses

A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
Mother Jones

Four Years After the Tree of Life Massacre, Trump Continues to Stoke Anti-Immigrant Hate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Four years ago today, a heavily armed man went into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, murdering 11 people and injuring at least 6 others in one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in American history. The accused perpetrator, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was fixated specifically on HIAS, a Jewish organization that helps immigrant refugees in the United States. Prior to the massacre, Bowers allegedly posted multiple comments on social media referring to “caravans of migrant invaders,” a false specter that had been heavily hyped by President Trump and his allies at Fox News. “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers wrote on Gab, a hub for far-right hate. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.” (Bowers pleaded not guilty to murder and hate-crime charges and is scheduled to go on trial next year.)
