Washington Examiner
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
Washington Examiner
The next Congress should impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Since taking command of the Department of Homeland Security , Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has sparked a historic border crisis and sacrificed our national security at the altar of the Left’s open-borders agenda. He is unworthy of the public trust, and there is no longer any denying he is unfit for office.
GREG GUTFELD: 'Bombshell revelation' shows DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents
Greg Gutfeld reacted to an email revealing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no migrants were "whipped" in "whipping hoax" incident on "Gutfeld!"
Vox
The Supreme Court just shut down Trump’s last-ditch effort to sabotage the Mar-a-Lago investigation
The Supreme Court handed down a very brief, unsigned order on Thursday denying former President Donald Trump’s most recent attempt to undermine a criminal investigation into classified documents that the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence. Technically, the litigation over the documents seized by the FBI —...
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
'It would make the President look bad': Why Biden administration 'pressured Dem mayor of El Paso NOT to declare state of emergency over migrant crisis'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."
"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.
Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Gaps in fencing along the US-Mexico border can be a dramatic -- and sometimes puzzling -- sight. The post Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them appeared first on KYMA.
Navy Times
$6.2 billion contract for moving troops’ household goods clears hurdle
The $6.2 billion contract with HomeSafe Alliance to improve household goods moves for military families has cleared a major roadblock, following a court ruling in the government’s favor Thursday. The Court of Federal Claims denied the protests of Connected Global Solutions LLC, and American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc.,...
Biden snapped at Zelenskyy in a June phone call when he asked for more aid, report says, in a fleeting moment of conflict between the two leaders
Biden and Zelenskyy had a tense moment on the phone in June, but their relationship has only improved since, sources told NBC News.
Army Times
Troops, families: It’s not too late to vote by absentee ballot
If you’re a service member or family member voting by absentee ballot, or an overseas U.S. citizen voting by absentee ballot, it’s not too late to get your vote in and counted for the Nov. 8 elections. In some cases, voters can still register to vote in their...
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
Vote in members of Congress who support a peace settlement in Ukraine | Opinion
“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” -Winston Churchill, in a 1948 speech to the House of Commons. October is the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, that 35-day period when world powers were the closest they’d ever been to nuclear war. Today, we find ourselves in...
Army Times
Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses
A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
Four Years After the Tree of Life Massacre, Trump Continues to Stoke Anti-Immigrant Hate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Four years ago today, a heavily armed man went into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, murdering 11 people and injuring at least 6 others in one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in American history. The accused perpetrator, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was fixated specifically on HIAS, a Jewish organization that helps immigrant refugees in the United States. Prior to the massacre, Bowers allegedly posted multiple comments on social media referring to “caravans of migrant invaders,” a false specter that had been heavily hyped by President Trump and his allies at Fox News. “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers wrote on Gab, a hub for far-right hate. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.” (Bowers pleaded not guilty to murder and hate-crime charges and is scheduled to go on trial next year.)
