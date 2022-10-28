ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC

Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house

A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
theScore

Howe plays down Newcastle's 'outrageous' top four push

Newcastle, United Kingdom, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Eddie Howe insisted it was "outrageous" to label Newcastle as contenders for a top four finish in the Premier League despite their 4-0 rout of Aston Villa on Saturday. Howe's side climbed to fourth place after Callum Wilson's brace and goals from...
SB Nation

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United: Rashford bullet sinks Hammers

Manchester United mustered the narrowest of 1-0 wins over West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with a fantastic first-half header from Marcus Rashford, the only difference between the two sides. The Hammers threw everything but the kitchen sink at United late in the game, but some superb goalkeeping from David de Gea earned the points.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton

Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
BBC

Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son

When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
BBC

'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford

Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
BBC

Rangers move top of SWPL1 on goal difference as Glasgow City beat Celtic

Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1. Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.
SB Nation

Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’

Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
The Associated Press

De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
BBC

Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

