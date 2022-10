For the first time in his four statewide bids for office, voters will head to the polls knowing a good deal about how Ned Lamont will manage the job. The first two attempts — an idealistic Senate run in 2006 that briefly launched Lamont into the liberal vanguard before sputtering at the finish line, and a second, inauspicious run for governor in 2010 — both ended in defeat for the Greenwich businessman, who used his sizable wealth to fund both campaigns.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO