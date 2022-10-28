Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Michigan utilities say Inflation Reduction Act will lower cost of transition to renewable energy
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may as well have been named the Emissions Reduction Act - and Michigan utility officials praised its clean energy benefits during recent calls with investors. The IRA includes $369 billion in Energy Security and Climate Change programs over the next ten years, with an aim...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
abc57.com
After announcing their new name-- Corewell Health assures that patients will still have the best quality of care in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- After merging with Spectrum Health in 2018 and with Beaumont Health earlier this year, the Beaumont-Spectrum- Lakeland Health System has a new name-- Corewell Health-- to signify the three healthcare providers coming under one banner to serve the state of Michigan. “We’re grateful for the new...
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college
Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan. The program was introduced by...
Detroit News
More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3
Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’
The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights.
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election
DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
Republican candidates discuss hot-topic issues going on in Michigan
Around 70 people turned out to see their candidates as Michigan inches closer to November 8th's election.
