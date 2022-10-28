ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
northernexpress.com

A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college

Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan.  The program was introduced by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3

Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’

The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election

DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy