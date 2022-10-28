Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York

Overnight winter parking restrictions in some Western New York locations begin November 1. The following locations have delayed restrictions due to favorable weather forecasts in the coming weeks:

Town of Tonawanda

The Town of Tonawanda Board announced Friday that winter parking restrictions have been delayed until November 15.

The ban prohibits any vehicles from parking on the streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. for snowplows and salters.

Town of Cheektowaga

Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that winter parking restrictions have been delayed until the "snow season starts."

Warnings may be released but no parking tickets will be issued until there is "considerable accumulations" of snow.

LeRoy

The LeRoy Police Department announced it will not begin enforcing the overnight parking ban until the morning of November 15. Officers will issue warning tickets until November 14th.

The department said this strategy is to remind residents that the ban is coming and to educate new residents.

North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda announced it will postpone its overnight parking ban until November 15 at 3 a.m.

A release says residents should be advised that DPW will be picking up leaves during the month of November and will not be able to pick them up if a vehicle is parked in the street.