Jessica Simpson Gives ’70s Vibes in Boho-Chic Maxi Dress and Western Boots

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson is ready for the changing of the seasons.

The Jessica Simpson Collection owner posted to her business profile’s Instagram page on Thursday. In the post, which was captioned, “Oh my gourd! Falling in love with these styles and y’all agree… shop best-sellers before these treats are all gone!” she posed lounging on an orange chair in a shot that gave major ’70s vibes.

Simpson wore a long sleeve maxi dress with a slit up one leg. The dress featured a v-neckline and a dotted print in shades of brown, orange, and beige. She added a chocolate-colored belt to cinch the waist in and accessorized with many layered necklaces as well as bracelets and rings.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle)

The singer completed the outfit with a pair of boots from her collection. She donned a pair of brown western boots in the post from her collection. The Larna Western Booties are adorned in sparkly silver studs and a ruched, slouchy look. They have a pointed toe and a short block heel, perfect for dressing up or dressing down. The style retails on DSW’s website for $169.

When it comes to footwear, Simpson often expresses her preference for chromatic, platformed shoes, many times through her brand . For her collection’s fall 2022 campaign, she styled in a pair of shimmery, crystal-embellished ankle strap pumps with a similar, heightened midsole and dramatic block heel. Simpson coupled the bright footwear choice with a green chiffon ‘Amella Dress’ from the line and sparkling jewelry pieces. At the collection’s Nordstrom launch, she stepped out in cowboy-inspired square-toe, heeled boots with sparkling rhinestones and fringed elements.

PHOTOS: Shoe Styles From Jessica Simpson’s Closet Over the Years

Jeff Lee
1d ago

I'm thinking about wearing shorts and cowboy boots today, can I get a story on this site? I might not even be wearing a shirt, just a bandana around my neck. 😀

