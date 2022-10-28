ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

4 best Denver Broncos coaching candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bunu_0iqJmW4Y00

The Denver Broncos coaching search in 2022 landed on Nathaniel Hackett, bringing in the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator to revitalize the offense. A few months later, Hackett is in jeopardy of being one of the NFL coaches fired in 2022.

Hired on Jan. 27, 2022 , many viewed Hackett as the bait that would entice quarterback Aaron Rodgers to demand a trade to Denver. Instead, Rodgers stayed in Green Bay and the Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson .

Related: Denver Broncos schedule

Entering the season with optimism, things quickly spun out of control for Denver. Hackett’s inexperience showed immediately. Horrible time management in Week 1 cost the Broncos in their season-opening loss to Seattle. Hackett later acknowledged he made the wrong call , but the issues persisted .

  • Nathaniel Hackett record: 2-5, 0-for-3 on challenges

Making matters worse, the Broncos’ offense is one of the worst units in the NFL this season. Through its first seven games, Denver ranked last in scoring (14.3 PPG), 23rd in total yards (328.6 ypg) and 30th in third-down conversion rate (30.4%).

Related: NFL insider believes Denver Broncos could fire Nathaniel Hackett after Week 8

While it’s rare, there is a history of NFL coaches fired after one season. The Houston Texans fired David Culley in January after his lone season at the helm, while Urban Meyer was dismissed by the Jacksonville Jaguars with cause .

There are no guarantees that Hackett is fired after less than a full year, but it wouldn’t be unprecedented. With that in mind, let’s examine four potential Denver Broncos coaching candidates who could replace Hackett.

Denver Broncos hire Dan Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAF03_0iqJmW4Y00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

During the last Broncos coaching search, it came down to Hackett and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Ultimately, the decision seemed to be influenced by the need to entice a star quarterback to Denver. If general manager George Paton gets a second chance, Quinn should be the overwhelming favorite to become Denver’s next head coach.

Dallas Cowboys defense by seasons Total YPG Allowed PPG Allowed Defensive DVOA Yards per Play Allowed
2020 386.4 (23rd) 29.6 (28th) 23rd (6%) 5.9 (23rd)
2021 351 (19th) 21.1 (7th) 2nd (-15.2%) 5.5 (21st)
2022 305.3 (6th) 14.9 (2nd) 2nd (-21.3%( 4.7 (2nd)
Statistics via Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders

Quinn doesn’t necessarily fix the Broncos’ problems on offense. However, this is a veteran coach who is beloved by players in the locker room and knows how to handle in-game situations. He would need to hire the right offensive coordinator, but the Broncos could help influence that. One thing is for certain, Quinn will be among the likely candidates to replace Hackett if a move comes.

Related: 5 Denver Broncos trade scenarios to recoup draft picks

Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0iQJ_0iqJmW4Y00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has generated massive buzz around the NFL in the past two seasons. He received a few head-coaching interviews in 2021 and then became a mind multiple teams insisted on bringing into the interview room in 2022. Expect him to be among the NFL coaches hired in 2023.

Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Robert Quinn boosts Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8 preview

He interviewed with Denver , but he didn’t become a finalist for the position. In the months since his return to Philadelphia, Gannon is coordinating one of the best defenses in football. The Eagles’ defense allowed the secon-fewest yards per play (4.7), the lowest scoring rate (23.8%), it ranks ninth in hurries (24) and allowed the lowest average QB rating (66.) through Week 7.

The 39-year-old defensive coordinator is connecting with a roster that has a balance of Pro Bowl veterans and young players with talent who needs excellent coaching. He draws up versatile defenses, creating game plans each week that adapt to different quarterbacks and keep opponents off balance. There’s also a possibility that if Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen remains in Philadelphia, Gannon could get quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to serve as his offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2kTv_0iqJmW4Y00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the heavy investments made into the offense and the likelihood Russell Wilson would seek input on his next head coach, offensive minds will certainly be among the potential Denver Broncos coaching candidates.

Buffalo wasted little time naming Ken Dorsey as its offensive coordinator to replace Brian Daboll. After all, he played an influential role in the development of quarterback Josh Allen . The perennial NFL MVP candidate has praised Dorsey on multiple occasions and the Bills’ locker room gravitates toward their offensive coordinator because of his attitude .

Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Geno Smith and the Seahawks enter the top 10

This is also about more than Allen alone. Dorsey served as quarterback coach during Cam Newton’s MVP season in 2015 and Newton still credits him for that success.

“(Dorsey) is an extremely hard and efficient worker. He made my life as easy as possible. Not only is he a hard worker, but he has a vibrant killer instinct. He’s a known proven winner over the years.”

Cam Newton on former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey (H/T Bills Wire )

This could be precisely the type of coach who Paton wants working with Wilson, building an offense around the veteran quarterback’s strengths and getting the most out of him despite his age. Plus, Dorsey will know plenty of bright minds on the defensive staff to make his defensive coordinator or he could retain Ejiro Evero.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1Fgj_0iqJmW4Y00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Interviewed by the Denver Broncos in January , Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy presents another intriguing option to potentially replace Nathaniel Hackett. In a season without Tyreek Hill, Kansas City’s play-caller is still proving he is an integral part of the team’s success over the years.

Related: NFL QB rankings

Plenty of excuses have been made in recent years to explain why Bieniemy hasn’t been hired as a head coach. Some have pointed to his legal issues early as an adult , but off-field decisions years ago didn’t prevent Meyer or Mike Vrabel from being hired. Concern about him not being the primary play-caller in Kansas City is a problem that didn’t prevent the likes of Hackett, Nick Sirianni, Dan Campbell and Zac Taylor from becoming head coaches.

There’s a reason Bieniemy has a strong endorsement from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes raves about him. Kansas City is averaging the most points (31.9 PPG), the second most total yards (403.3 ypg) and ranks second in third-down conversion rate (51.9%) this season. All of that would seem to make Bieniemy a much better option for the Broncos than Hackett.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports

A Broncos loss on Sunday makes a Bradley Chubb trade much more likely

For trades to be done at the deadline, contenders need to be willing to make a deal — and non-contenders need to be willing to admit they’re not contenders. If the Broncos lose to the Jaguars on Sunday and fall to 2-6, they’ll be far more likely to admit they’re not contenders. Which makes a trade of linebacker Bradley Chubb far more likely.
LAMAR, CO
SB Nation

Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London

Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released

In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss

It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy