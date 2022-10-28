A dedicated fiance, father of three, and friend of many, Richard A. “Rich” Merino was called home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 35 in Safford, Arizona. Richard was born to Angela Merino in Maricopa County on May 26, 1987. Through the years, Richard grew up with his grandparents learning excellent mechanic skills. He enjoyed spending time with family, drawing, hunting/fishing, and off-roading. He was a friend to everyone who was known for his charming looks and perfect smile. Most of all, he was known for being so kind, humble, and grateful. His personality would light up the room.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO