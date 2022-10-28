Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat at The River Community Church
SAFFORD – Come one, come all to The River Community Church Monday, Oct. 31, Halloween night from 6-8 p.m. for “A Light in the Dark” Trunk or Treat. There will be youth games, hayrides, a youth bake sale, tons of candy, and a hot dog sale with proceeds benefitting the Josiah House.
UPDATE: Crews stop brush fire near Willcox
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Twelve homes were evacuated briefly because of a brush fire near Willcox Sunday, Oct. 30. The evacuation order was lifted at about 4 p.m., according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Arizona State Forestry said crews stopped the Taylor Fire’s forward progress Sunday...
Thirty Years of Community Support on the Ballot
Contributed Photo: Bayacan, LLC, will retrofit two greenhouses at NatureSweet to grow cannabis if Prop. 401 passes. Community family members and pillars at risk without the passage of Prop 401 – vote early. Sponsored Article/Paid for by Arizonans 4 Property Rights – Institute for Policy and Politics. Safford...
Obituary for Richard A. “Rich” Merino
A dedicated fiance, father of three, and friend of many, Richard A. “Rich” Merino was called home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 35 in Safford, Arizona. Richard was born to Angela Merino in Maricopa County on May 26, 1987. Through the years, Richard grew up with his grandparents learning excellent mechanic skills. He enjoyed spending time with family, drawing, hunting/fishing, and off-roading. He was a friend to everyone who was known for his charming looks and perfect smile. Most of all, he was known for being so kind, humble, and grateful. His personality would light up the room.
Space X Falcon 9 rocket California launch seen in Graham and Greenlee counties
Photo By Space X: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink internet satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Oct. 27, 2022. Company reportedly launched 53 Starlink satellites. By Jon Johnson. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – The skies over Graham and Greenlee counties were illuminated with a...
Obituary for Marian “Nana” Bejarano Martin
Heaven gained an angel, Marian “Nana” Bejarano Martin, who peacefully passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, in her hometown of Safford, Arizona at the age of 72. She was born to Francis Arellin Rios Bejarano and Tommy Lara Bejarano Sr. on Jan. 21, 1950. Marian attended school in...
Pima tops Morenci for 2A Salt Region Championship
Jon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: The Pima Roughriders celebrate winning the 2A Salt Region Championship and overall number 1 seed in the state tournament with a 21-20 victory over Morenci on Friday night. Roughriders secure overall number 1 seed in 2A State Tournament. By Jon Johnson. MORENCI – The Pima Roughriders...
Football playoff seedings set
Jon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: Jaxon John and Grant Ashby celebrate in the end zone after John caught the game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds of a 21-20 victory over Morenci to propel Pima to the overall number 1 seed in the 2A State Playoffs. Pima, Thatcher earn number 1 seeds.
