VIDEO – Cortner Says Lady Tigers Had Fun Season
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team saw its season end earlier this week with a 3-0 setback to University Heights Academy in the 2nd Region tournament. Caldwell finishes the year with a record of 13-19. Still, Lady Tiger head coach Daniel Cortner says it was a fun season for...
Glover Leads Blazers to the Line at State Cross Country (w/PHOTOS)
University Heights sophomore Cole Glover followed a 3rd-place run at last week’s Region 1 meet with a top-50 showing at Saturday’s Class A State Cross Country Championship. Glover turned in a 17:58 on the course at Bourbon County Park, improving three spots on his finish as a freshman....
PHOTOS – Hoptown & Christian County Debut Bowling
While it was more of an intra-squad scrimmage with the bowlers from both programs intermingled, Hopkinsville and Christian County took to the lanes at Southern Lanes to kick off the bowling programs at both schools. With the schools sharing coaching staffs, it gave the coaches to get a look at their bowlers in a competitive situation ahead of a tournament next week in Mayfield. YourSportsEdge.Com was there Saturday and got these pics. Take a look.
Lady Warriors Move Into KCAA Semifinals (w/PHOTOS)
Top seed Heritage Christian Academy opened play at the KCAA State Volleyball Tournament Friday with a pair of wins that moves them into Saturday’s semifinals. The Lady Warriors opened with a 25-12, 25-7 win over Valor Christian Academy. It was HCA’s third win over the Owensboro school this year.
Ambrose Steps Down as Lady Colonel Soccer Coach
The search for a new girls’ soccer coach at Christian County High School is now underway. Athletic officials announced Monday morning that Hannah Ambrose has stepped down as the head coach for the Lady Colonels. In a statement released by the Christian County Public Schools, Ambrosed stated “I have...
BACK TO BACK – Heritage Christian Concludes KCAA Run With State Title
As Heritage Christian Academy makes its farewell tour through the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association during the 2022-23 school year, the Warriors continue to bring hardware back to Hopkinsville. The HCA volleyball team survived a tough semifinal matchup Saturday and cruised to the championship win that night to win the school’s...
Falcon Boys’ XC Closes Season at 1A State Championship (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell boys wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday at the KHSAA 1A State Championship, led by a 25th-place finish by William Lubas. Lubas, the Region 1 runner-up, ran a 17:17 on Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. St. Henry’s Dixon Ryan won the title with a time of 16:03.
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
Three Injured In Sunday Afternoon Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say a westbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car head-on in front of Trigg County Hospital. Both drivers along with a passenger in the car were taken to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives $951,000 to help rebuild in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a large donation Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity plans to use the $951,000 tornado relief donation at a build site for 30 safe, affordable homes in Dawson Springs. The funding will provide...
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say […]
One Person Killed In Trigg County Crash
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
