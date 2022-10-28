Read full article on original website
Ambrose Steps Down as Lady Colonel Soccer Coach
The search for a new girls’ soccer coach at Christian County High School is now underway. Athletic officials announced Monday morning that Hannah Ambrose has stepped down as the head coach for the Lady Colonels. In a statement released by the Christian County Public Schools, Ambrosed stated “I have...
Lady Warriors Move Into KCAA Semifinals (w/PHOTOS)
Top seed Heritage Christian Academy opened play at the KCAA State Volleyball Tournament Friday with a pair of wins that moves them into Saturday’s semifinals. The Lady Warriors opened with a 25-12, 25-7 win over Valor Christian Academy. It was HCA’s third win over the Owensboro school this year.
Glover Leads Blazers to the Line at State Cross Country (w/PHOTOS)
University Heights sophomore Cole Glover followed a 3rd-place run at last week’s Region 1 meet with a top-50 showing at Saturday’s Class A State Cross Country Championship. Glover turned in a 17:58 on the course at Bourbon County Park, improving three spots on his finish as a freshman....
PHOTOS – Caldwell County Senior Night
Caldwell County High School honored its senior football players, managers, cheerleaders, golfers and band members prior to Friday night’s home game against Trigg County. YSE was there and has photos of all of the Caldwell seniors. Caldwell County Senior Night.
Falcon Boys’ XC Closes Season at 1A State Championship (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell boys wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday at the KHSAA 1A State Championship, led by a 25th-place finish by William Lubas. Lubas, the Region 1 runner-up, ran a 17:17 on Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. St. Henry’s Dixon Ryan won the title with a time of 16:03.
