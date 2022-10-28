SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.

