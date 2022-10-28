Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Professor speaks in Holyoke to discuss future status of Puerto Ricans
An audience at the Holyoke Public Library showed deep interest on Saturday in what Puerto Rican educator and scholar Charles Venator-Santiago had to say about the future status of Puerto Ricans.
People in Business: Oct. 31, 2022
Northampton disability attorney James B. Winston was recently named as the president of the Hampshire County Bar Association. The Hampshire County Bar Association, established in 1878, has over 250 attorneys as members who provide many legal services for the public, including the Lawyer for the Day and Conciliation programs, both in the Hampshire Probate & Family Court.
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke
Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
“I’ll Rise Up” event held in Springfield to support local woman in need
A conference was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, with a mission to help local women who are experiencing trauma.
Westfield committee approves funding for new arbor at Grandmother’s Garden
WESTFIELD — The Community Preservation Committee chaired by Thomas Sharp convened on Oct. 27 to hear a formal request to fund a new rose arbor at the Grandmothers’ Garden on Smith Avenue. At the meeting, Friends of Grandmothers’ Garden members Bob Watkins, Joy Bunnell and Pat Steele-Perkins, joined...
United Way of Pioneer Valley Boo Bash in Springfield
United Way of Pioneer Valley is hosting its annual Boo Bash on Sunday.
Local organization hosts pop-up event providing services for the homeless
Springfield's homeless population received seasonal attention from social service agencies on Saturday. 22News went down to Springfield and found advocates for the homeless showing compassion for the men and women down on their luck.
Chicopee Chamber of Commerce welcomes new leader who hopes to unify businesses after 2 difficult years
CHICOPEE – The past two years have been a struggle for businesses which dealt with COVID-19 shutdowns, a lack of workers and then inflation, so Melissa Breor is now hoping to rebuild connections between owners, offer professional training and encourage more ventures to open in the city. Breor took...
Families Against Violence opens new facility in Springfield
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and on Friday night community group, 'Families Against Violence,' opened the doors at their new location in Springfield to support people impacted by violence.
Amherst committee hears ideas for spending $2M on reparations for Black residents
The town of Amherst, Massachusetts, held a hearing on Thursday to let community members share ideas for reparations to residents of African heritage. Last June, the town council approved placing $2 million over ten years into an account to help end structural racism and achieve racial equality. Jacqueline Faison, who...
‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.
Election 2022: Granby businessman William Johnson, state Rep. Jacob Oliveira vie for state Senate seat vacated by Eric Lesser
Ballot Question 4 — which aims to reverse a state law passed earlier this year allowing those who cannot prove legal residence in the United States to get a driver’s license — has emerged as an issue in the state Senate race for the Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District.
The resilient women of Northampton
Monte talks with entrepreneur, Jillian Duclos, and Amy Cahillane from the Downtown Northampton Association (DNAmy!) about The Resilient Project and how it aims to help women entrepreneurs in Hamp.
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield Halloween houses: It’s a needed time for smiles in a scary world (Viewpoint)
Throughout its history of 20 or more centuries, Halloween has worn many cultural costumes. It’s been celebrated as a joyous event, and vilified as an ode to the devil. It’s brought smiles to countless generations of children, yet spawned occasional headlines of evil and sabotage. It’s been a...
South Hadley teachers’ union vote for work-to-rule without a new contract
Teachers in South Hadley plan to end voluntary activities in the school district if a new contract is not reached at Wednesday’s bargaining session, educators said in a statement. The South Hadley Education Association (SHEA) voted to stop all voluntary activities in an action called a work-to-rule, which would...
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
Dumpster fire put out at Recycle America in Springfield
A dumpster fire occurred in Springfield at Recycle America on Saturday.
Bloomfield may vote to oust town manager for second straight year
BLOOMFIELD — The Town Council will hold an executive session and public meeting next week to discuss details of the town manager's contract, including a potential dismissal. The public meeting will be held in-person at Town Hall and virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday after town council members convene in private session on Monday to discuss Stanley Hawthorne's contract.
