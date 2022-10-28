ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

People in Business: Oct. 31, 2022

Northampton disability attorney James B. Winston was recently named as the president of the Hampshire County Bar Association. The Hampshire County Bar Association, established in 1878, has over 250 attorneys as members who provide many legal services for the public, including the Lawyer for the Day and Conciliation programs, both in the Hampshire Probate & Family Court.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke

Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
HOLYOKE, MA
‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The resilient women of Northampton

Monte talks with entrepreneur, Jillian Duclos, and Amy Cahillane from the Downtown Northampton Association (DNAmy!) about The Resilient Project and how it aims to help women entrepreneurs in Hamp.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Bloomfield may vote to oust town manager for second straight year

BLOOMFIELD — The Town Council will hold an executive session and public meeting next week to discuss details of the town manager's contract, including a potential dismissal. The public meeting will be held in-person at Town Hall and virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday after town council members convene in private session on Monday to discuss Stanley Hawthorne's contract.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
