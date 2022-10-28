The “Very Best Christmas Bazaar Ever,” hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s Social Concerns Committee, is coming on December 10th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, in the Parish Center behind the church at 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville. This annual charitable event will host over 50 crafters showcasing crocheted, knit, and handsewn items, wood crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, food gifts and more! Pampered Chef and Thirty-one will be there as well as non-profits selling Christmas greens and wreaths, ornaments, and crafts from El-Salvador. As always, admission is free!

MORRISVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO