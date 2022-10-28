Read full article on original website
temple.edu
Chaudron Carter Short appointed to dual leadership positions at Temple University and Temple Health
Chaudron Carter Short views serving in dual academic and health system roles at Temple as a unique opportunity. She was recently appointed chair of Temple University’s Department of Nursing in the College of Public Health and senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Temple Health. “Because I...
Washington Examiner
West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people
EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028. “Given his distinguished career and track record of public service and executive...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Wyss Foundation commits $3.1 million to Thomas Jefferson University
The Wyss Foundation has announced a $3.1 million grant to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in support of the Hansjörg Wyss Wellness Center. The center works to deliver quality health care and social services to Philadelphia’s immigrant and refugee populations. Based in South Philadelphia, the Wyss Wellness Center provides comprehensive and culturally competent primary care regardless of a patient’s health insurance or citizenship status.
Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site
A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School.Image via Marotta/Main Architects. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
phillyvoice.com
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication
Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
Bucks County Community College to Host Event on the History of the Lenni Lenape Native Americans
Gary Scarpello will host the event at the community college's Newtown campus. Bucks County Community College will be hosting an event that will teach and celebrate the history of the Native Americans that once lived in the area. To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College invites the...
timespub.com
Spotlight: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
The “Very Best Christmas Bazaar Ever,” hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s Social Concerns Committee, is coming on December 10th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, in the Parish Center behind the church at 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville. This annual charitable event will host over 50 crafters showcasing crocheted, knit, and handsewn items, wood crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, food gifts and more! Pampered Chef and Thirty-one will be there as well as non-profits selling Christmas greens and wreaths, ornaments, and crafts from El-Salvador. As always, admission is free!
Primary sports medicine physician on Jordan Davis' injury
Dr. Ramprasad joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the high ankle sprain to Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
sanatogapost.com
Phoenix Physical Therapy Opens New Location
POTTSTOWN PA – An Oct. 19 (2022; Wednesday) ribbon-cutting that included representatives of the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce, staff, and friends launched the grand opening (at top) of Phoenix Physical Therapy at its newest location, 1277 N. Charlotte St. The company, which employs nearly 1,000 team members across...
Fetterman visit with Black clergy focuses on health care, Roe v. Wade
With the election just days away, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman made a stop in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook section to make an appeal and a thank you to the Black clergy of Philadelphia, which endorsed him this week.
Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
underthebutton.com
Counterpoints: "Penn Must Contend with its Complicated Legacy of Displacement" vs. "Sucks to Suck, That's the Free Market"
Editor’s note: At Under the Button, we pride ourselves on providing our readers with balanced coverage of hot-button issues. This week, we’re proud to share the op-eds of Omar Brown (C ‘24), a sociology major from Michigan who lived in public housing until his freshman year of high school, and Jack Rutherford III (W ‘26) of New York, who experienced displacement when his family moved from their penthouse in Brooklyn to a bigger penthouse in Manhattan.
‘We’re here to stay’: Local union groups rally in support of Home Depot workers ahead of union vote
Workers at the Home Depot in Northeast Philadelphia will vote this week to organize a union — if successful, they will be the first unionized Home Depot in the country. Some workers from the store were joined by other local union groups and community members to rally in the Home Depot parking lot and drum up support.
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia
President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day.
billypenn.com
Survivor’s daughter appreciates city apology for Holmesburg prison experiments, urges Penn to do more
Adrianne Jones-Alston’s life mimics that of her late father Leodus Jones down to how she organizes her desk. She laughed as she recalled visiting her father’s Philadelphia home office and seeing how his papers and pens lined up exactly hers did back home in Virginia. “My father has...
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
