Temple, PA

Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WEST CHESTER, PA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Wyss Foundation commits $3.1 million to Thomas Jefferson University

The Wyss Foundation has announced a $3.1 million grant to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in support of the Hansjörg Wyss Wellness Center. The center works to deliver quality health care and social services to Philadelphia’s immigrant and refugee populations. Based in South Philadelphia, the Wyss Wellness Center provides comprehensive and culturally competent primary care regardless of a patient’s health insurance or citizenship status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site

A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School.Image via Marotta/Main Architects. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
UPPER DARBY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Breakfast & Mural Dedication

Join us to celebrate Philly civil rights pioneer Judge Leon A. Higginbotham Jr. at a breakfast at Fitler Club. In partnership with the Higginbotham family, the program will bring to life the legacy of this monumental figure in history, featuring:. Immediately following the breakfast, guests are invited to the unveiling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

The “Very Best Christmas Bazaar Ever,” hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s Social Concerns Committee, is coming on December 10th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, in the Parish Center behind the church at 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville. This annual charitable event will host over 50 crafters showcasing crocheted, knit, and handsewn items, wood crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, food gifts and more! Pampered Chef and Thirty-one will be there as well as non-profits selling Christmas greens and wreaths, ornaments, and crafts from El-Salvador. As always, admission is free!
MORRISVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenix Physical Therapy Opens New Location

POTTSTOWN PA – An Oct. 19 (2022; Wednesday) ribbon-cutting that included representatives of the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce, staff, and friends launched the grand opening (at top) of Phoenix Physical Therapy at its newest location, 1277 N. Charlotte St. The company, which employs nearly 1,000 team members across...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Energy Insider

Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
underthebutton.com

Counterpoints: "Penn Must Contend with its Complicated Legacy of Displacement" vs. "Sucks to Suck, That's the Free Market"

Editor’s note: At Under the Button, we pride ourselves on providing our readers with balanced coverage of hot-button issues. This week, we’re proud to share the op-eds of Omar Brown (C ‘24), a sociology major from Michigan who lived in public housing until his freshman year of high school, and Jack Rutherford III (W ‘26) of New York, who experienced displacement when his family moved from their penthouse in Brooklyn to a bigger penthouse in Manhattan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

