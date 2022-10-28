CHICAGO (CBS) – A dog had to be rescued from a two-alarm fire at a house in Aurora on Friday.The Aurora Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Park Avenue around noon, according to the department. Fire crews could see a large column of smoke in the distance as they approached the two-story single-family home.The department said 30 firefighters were called to the scene.While no one was at home when the fire broke out, a resident arrived at the scene and said two dogs were still inside the house, a pit bull and a small chihuahua.Firefighters searched for the dogs and cut the roof to provide ventilation.The pit bull was found on the first floor and was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics successfully revived the pit bull after 15 minutes of providing oxygen to the dog.The chihuahua was not found, according to the fire department.The fire was extinguished after about 45 minutes.There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.Victim Services was called to help the two adults and two children who occupied the home with housing and other support.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO