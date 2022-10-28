Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Related
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
dekalbcountyonline.com
SYCAMORE POLICE ISSUE TRICK OR TREAT INFORMATION AND REMINDERS
This year Halloween is on Monday, October 31st. Recommended Trick or Treat hours for Sycamore are 4:00PM to 8:00PM. ➢ Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. ➢ Older children should Trick or Treat with a group. ➢ Walk on the sidewalk and cross the street at crosswalks.
WGNtv.com
Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
qrockonline.com
Golden Chopsticks In Bolingbrook Will Be Site of New Dispensary In Bolingbrook
Ivy Hall is the first dispensary to be approved by the Village of Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the dispensary will be going into a location that has been a favorite restaurant in Bolingbrook for years. After decades as Bolingbrook’s favorite Chinese Food restaurant, it’s closing. The owners are retiring.
A Teen in West Chicago Creates Amazing Halloween Display
A teen in West Chicago has created an amazing Halloween display.
napervillelocal.com
When Is Trick-Or-Treating In Naperville In 2022?
The city of Naperville does not have set trick-or-treat times for 2022, but is offering safety tips for those who plan to head out from home to home in search of candy on Oct. 31. First, they suggest that young children stop trick-or-treating at nightfall and older kids wrap up their trick-or-treating by 8 p.m.
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community
Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
kanecountyconnects.com
Monarch Waystation Dedicated in St. Charles
The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary at St. Charles Park District cut the ribbon on October 25 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles, dedicating the Monarch Waystation both organizations worked on. The project began in April 2022. The site provides milkweeds, nectar sources and shelter needed to sustain monarch...
Neighbors save kids from Hanover Park house fire that killed 'kind and loving' grandmother, they say
Neighbors heroically saved kids from a west suburban house fire that killed a grandmother, they said.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
WSPY NEWS
Trick-or-treating hours released for WSPY listening area
Communities across the country are celebrating Halloween on Monday and most places have set hours for trick-or-treating. In the WSPY listening area Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Newark, Somonauk, and Sugar Grove will all allow trick-or-treating from four to seven on Monday. The Village of Montgomery's hours will be from 4-7:30 and...
Illinois Home With Unbelievably Crazy Retro Mall Vibe is for Sale – See Inside
When I was a teenager, I went to the mall every weekend. Before I could drive, going to the mall was part of my social life. Everyone was at the mall on the weekends. It was a place, rain or shine, no matter the season, where you could hang with your friends and make new friends. There were times I actually thought that living at the mall would be so cool. But now, not so much.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court
Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
Dog rescued from Aurora house fire, another still missing
CHICAGO (CBS) – A dog had to be rescued from a two-alarm fire at a house in Aurora on Friday.The Aurora Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Park Avenue around noon, according to the department. Fire crews could see a large column of smoke in the distance as they approached the two-story single-family home.The department said 30 firefighters were called to the scene.While no one was at home when the fire broke out, a resident arrived at the scene and said two dogs were still inside the house, a pit bull and a small chihuahua.Firefighters searched for the dogs and cut the roof to provide ventilation.The pit bull was found on the first floor and was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics successfully revived the pit bull after 15 minutes of providing oxygen to the dog.The chihuahua was not found, according to the fire department.The fire was extinguished after about 45 minutes.There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.Victim Services was called to help the two adults and two children who occupied the home with housing and other support.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
walls102.com
Crews spend long night at grain bin fire near Earlville
EARLVILLE – Multiple area fire departments responded to drying bin fire in rural Earlville Sunday night. The Earlville Fire Department was called around 6:30 PM to the 4700 block of East 9th Road for the fire, with assistance from the Leland and Paw Paw Fire Departments. The bin, which was full of corn, was cut open and partially drained to fully extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on scene around 8 hours and no injuries were reported.
Comments / 0