Read full article on original website
Wayne Dillabough
3d ago
you're still going to not want people to work here until you get rid of your city council, people don't want to work for socialists
Reply
3
Related
Seattle police investigating double homicide in Georgetown
SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m. Police...
myeverettnews.com
Use Of Force Investigation Launched After Arrest By Everett Police Saturday Night
Editor’s Update 6:10 PM: Nathan Fabia, from Mukilteo PD is PIO for this SMART investigation and in response to a question asked by M-E-N earlier today said two Everett Police officers are on paid administrative leave as is standard with investigations of this type. No other information was provided about the officers.
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
bellevuereporter.com
Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
Use-of-force investigation underway after Everett officers fired Tasers during arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after Everett police officers reportedly deployed their Tasers while arresting a man who was later hospitalized. At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a “suspicious call” at 1510 Broadway in Everett. Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man at the scene...
Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents. The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision....
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Man claims his ballot was filled out by someone else. Here's how King County Elections caught the mistake
RENTON, Wash. — A man in western Washington posted a claim on social media that his ballot never arrived in the mail and then he was notified that someone else had voted for him. King County Elections headquarters in Renton gave KING 5 a look at where every single...
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
'It's scary': Chinatown-International District advocates ask for funding to improve public safety
SEATTLE — Advocates for the Chinatown-International District (CID) are asking the city of Seattle and King County for millions of dollars to address public safety concerns. Pink Gorilla Games, a video game store that's been in the heart of the CID for 17 years, has recently been hit with crime. The latest incident happened on Monday evening.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Chronicle
Ex-Pierce County Sheriff's Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge in Felony Assault Case
A former Pierce County sheriff's sergeant initially charged in 2018 with assaulting a man and stabbing him in the hands in Tacoma pleaded guilty Monday to felony harassment, which could allow him to avoid further jail time. Robert Glen Carpenter started working for the Sheriff's Department in 1993 and was...
KOMO News
Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
Tacoma police searching for suspects who robbed a cannabis shop, shot at security guard
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is asking the public for information about suspects who are accused of robbing a cannabis shop early Friday morning. According to police, around 2:30 a.m. three cars pulled up near the front of Zip's Cannabis in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, then one drove through the front doors.
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested anew after allegedly trespassing, assaulting officers
An Olympia man previously described by law enforcement as a “violent chronic problem offender” was arrested anew after allegedly trespassing and assaulting police officers. Kenneth Michael Stenek, 37, was arrested on Oct. 24 after Union Gospel Mission on Franklin Street NE reported that a trespasser arrested the day...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: $18K in merchandise taken during burglary
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Three people made off with more than $18,500 worth of merchandise after a burglary at a store on Hunt Street early on the morning of Oct. 22. Store...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Utilities Board formally adopts updated rates for customers
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board members voted Wednesday to approve a preliminary budget and rates proposal aimed at maintaining safe, reliable service to customers and enhancing residential assistance programs for income-constrained customers while balancing increased costs from inflation. Tacoma Public Utilities is a not-for-profit, customer-owned utility that...
Comments / 2