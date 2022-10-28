ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say

LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
Auto pedestrian accident leaves man in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah — Around 9:35 p.m. on October 29, a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man. The man was at a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, said United Fire Authority. Furthermore, UFA said he is in critical condition on the way to the hospital. There is no other information...
