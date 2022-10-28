Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Gephardt Daily
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
kslnewsradio.com
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
18-year-old woman shot during West Valley City argument involving ‘around nine men’ standing alongside street
A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly "threw something" at them, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).
Family of Utah boy hit by car while trick-or-treating begs drivers to be careful
It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
kslnewsradio.com
Auto pedestrian accident leaves man in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah — Around 9:35 p.m. on October 29, a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man. The man was at a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, said United Fire Authority. Furthermore, UFA said he is in critical condition on the way to the hospital. There is no other information...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Fire officials lift evacuation orders, allow residents near burned Sugar House building to return home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents who live near a Sugar House apartment building destroyed in a fire Tuesday night were allowed to return home Sunday. Salt Lake City fire officials lifted the evacuation orders Sunday afternoon for residents of the VUE and Sugarmont...
Police treating Tooele pellet gun shooting as hate crime
After a hateful comment and the shooting a man with a pellet gun, Tooele police are searching for the suspect in what they are investigating as a hate crime.
Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years
A popular Halloween display that has helped bring in donations for the Utah Food Bank for years is sadly calling it quits.
Gephardt Daily
UTA Police: Man in custody after alleged criminal mischief, attempted tanker theft
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threw a rock at a TRAX train he missed, fled Utah Transit Authority police after exiting a bus, and tried to steal a gas tanker. The incident began in the 8...
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful police ask for help identifying suspects in recent residential burglary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a recent residential burglary in Bountiful. The Bountiful City Police Department on Friday tweeted a photo of one suspect from a surveillance camera at a gas station where she used a credit card.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
Gephardt Daily
More firefighters called to scene of Sugar House apartment blaze, burning since Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More crews were called to the scene of the Sugar House apartment fire Saturday morning. “Additional firefighting resources being sent to the scene to help mitigate flare ups and smoke from debris,” says a tweet issued at 11:20 a.m. by the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
