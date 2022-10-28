OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader...
The star power of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was on full display on Sunday night in Buffalo. Per Pro Football Focus, Jones forced a career-high 13 tackles and gained 106 yards after contact over 20 attempts as a runner against the Bills, powering his game-high 143 rushing yards.
News broke on Friday that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce and have ended their marriage after 13 years. Rumors circulated that the marriage between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and fashion model was on the rocks, but now things have officially ended between the two. It seems that the main issue between the two was Brady’s desire to continue playing football after announcing his retirement earlier this year and then ending that retirement around one month later. They both released statements Friday about the divorce on their Instagram accounts.
