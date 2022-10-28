News broke on Friday that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce and have ended their marriage after 13 years. Rumors circulated that the marriage between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and fashion model was on the rocks, but now things have officially ended between the two. It seems that the main issue between the two was Brady’s desire to continue playing football after announcing his retirement earlier this year and then ending that retirement around one month later. They both released statements Friday about the divorce on their Instagram accounts.

