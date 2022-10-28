Read full article on original website
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
Lake County Sheriff Martin Retiring at End of 2022
Lake County’s Sheriff will be turning in his badge at the end of the year. Sheriff Brian Martin made the announcement last week in a five-minute Facebook video. A replacement will be appointed by the Lake County Board of Supervisors. Martin has been Lake County Sheriff since 2015 having led the department during several emergencies including the Rocky and Valley Fires.
The Emerald Triangle’s Top Cops Slam Legislation Mandating They Run for Office During Presidential Elections
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced on Friday he will retire on December 30, 2022, just days before his third term as sheriff was slated to begin. Speaking to residents of Lake County in a video on LCSO’s Facebook page, Sheriff Martin cited Assembly Bill 759 as a major influence in his decision.
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
Sonoma Law Enforcement Calming Fears of Fentanyl for Halloween
Several of Sonoma County’s law enforcement agencies are working to calm fears of kids getting rainbow-colored fentanyl mixed in with their Halloween candy tonight. Police say rainbow-colored fentanyl exists in the region, but there aren’t any immediate or known worries about trick-or-treaters being targeted with it. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no evidence the dangerous and deadly opioid is being handed out specifically to children. Concerns started in August, when the DEA warned people to watch out for drug dealers targeting kids with opioids that look like candy.
'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California
RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
Petaluma Closer to Running the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
Petaluma is closer to taking over management of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. At this week’s meeting, the Petaluma City Council approved a resolution that transitions maintenance, management and subleasing agreements for the 55-acre property from the state to the city. The state-run Fourth District Agricultural Association has leased the fairgrounds property from the city for a dollar per year for the past 50 years. Petaluma is promising at least 20-acres of the property will still be dedicated to the annual five-day Sonoma-Marin Fair. The city is also promising the space will be available to use as an evacuation center when needed.
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
East Bay Nonprofit to Receive $10 Million in Climate Change Fight
California recently approved nearly $100 million in grants for 10 underserved communities to fight climate change and millions from those grants are going to a group of nonprofits in Contra Costa County. “I literally had to fight back tears,” said Doria Robinson, executive director of Urban Tilth in Richmond. “This...
Santa Rosa City Council Approves New Punishments for Violent Domestic Animals
Santa Rosa is increasing the punishment for animals that kill or severely injure other domestic animals. Before, an animal could only be declared vicious if it killed or severely injured a person. A vicious designation means the animal could be euthanized for its behavior. Following this week’s Santa Rosa City Council vote, animals will get a similar punishment for killing or severely injuring other animals. Future punishments will follow recommendations from the city attorney’s office.
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
Subjects Shining Lights In Windows, Contraband To Be Destroyed – Ukiah Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Labath Landing opens for new residents
The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst were proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey. Until now,...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place
MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
The Police Chief Saga: An Op-Ed From Mike Geniella
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
Male Subject Pulling On Doors, Ex Trying To Take Kids – Ukiah Police Logs 10.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
