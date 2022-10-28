Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Crews on scene of house fire early Sunday
Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Fire Department responds to dryer fire at plant
On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 8:47 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 7000 Block of Brady Street at a manufacturing facility. The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The caller...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
KWQC
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle a late-night fire at a Burlington home
Crews fought a late-night fire in Burlington. At 2:08 a.m. on Friday, October 27, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. in response to a report of thick smoke coming from a furnace. Upon arrival, firefighters found nothing showing at the location. As firefighters from the initial engine company made access to the second floor, they saw light smoke. Crews were able to confine fire in the attic space above the non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.
ourquadcities.com
No injuries in Thursday house fire; investigation continues
There were no injuries in a structure fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Gaines Street, Davenport, firefighters say. Davenport Firefighters responded with five apparatus, one command vehicle and an EMS Officer for a total response of 17 personnel, according to a news release. Our Local 4...
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary to collect 700 blankets during drive Friday
KWQC
Rain this evening
One person dead in Iowa semi collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street. A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 while attempting to […]
KWQC
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather. The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950. The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019....
KWQC
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
KWQC
Rain Sunday
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle Davenport duplex fire, dogs rescued
Multiple crews battled a duplex fire in Davenport. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of W. 65th St. utilizing five apparatus and 2 two command cars, for a total response of 17 personnel. The first engine on-scene reported a two-story side-by-side duplex with smoke showing. Crews discovered fire in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was not occupied at the time. The fire was extinguished, and crews searched the for victims, but none were found. All occupants of the other unit exited the building. Davenport Fire Department members found two dogs in the basement and removed them safely.
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
Infant, drivers rushed to the hospital after rural Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — An infant and two drivers are in the hospital following a severe crash near Western Township, Illinois Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. At about 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 28, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at...
