Davenport, IA

Crews on scene of house fire early Sunday

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Grace Boleyn wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. Updated: 18 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
Davenport Fire Department responds to dryer fire at plant

On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 8:47 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 7000 Block of Brady Street at a manufacturing facility. The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The caller...
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
Crews battle a late-night fire at a Burlington home

Crews fought a late-night fire in Burlington. At 2:08 a.m. on Friday, October 27, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. in response to a report of thick smoke coming from a furnace. Upon arrival, firefighters found nothing showing at the location. As firefighters from the initial engine company made access to the second floor, they saw light smoke. Crews were able to confine fire in the attic space above the non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.
No injuries in Thursday house fire; investigation continues

There were no injuries in a structure fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Gaines Street, Davenport, firefighters say. Davenport Firefighters responded with five apparatus, one command vehicle and an EMS Officer for a total response of 17 personnel, according to a news release. Our Local 4...
Rain this evening

A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
One person dead in Iowa semi collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street. A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 while attempting to […]
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather. The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950. The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019....
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
Crews battle Davenport duplex fire, dogs rescued

Multiple crews battled a duplex fire in Davenport. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of W. 65th St. utilizing five apparatus and 2 two command cars, for a total response of 17 personnel. The first engine on-scene reported a two-story side-by-side duplex with smoke showing. Crews discovered fire in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was not occupied at the time. The fire was extinguished, and crews searched the for victims, but none were found. All occupants of the other unit exited the building. Davenport Fire Department members found two dogs in the basement and removed them safely.
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
