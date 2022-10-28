Read full article on original website
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
Montclair athletic director accepts job in Pennsylvania
Montclair High School Athletic Director Patrick Scarpello has accepted a job in a Pennsylvania school district. Scarpello will be the athletic director for the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania. His appointment was approved by the New Hope-Solebury School Board at its Oct. 27 meeting. The board meeting agenda shows Scarpello’s start date as “to be decided.” His salary will be $105,000 plus benefits.
Zinn propels Montclair High School girls soccer into state sectional semi-finals
Montclair girls soccer moving away from a stunning loss in the county tournament, are now looking to the state sectional semi-finals. The Mounties took care of business Saturday morning with a 6-0 victory over sixth-seeded Passaic Tech in North 1 Group 4 state quarterfinals behind sophomore Morgane Zinn who registered a hat trick.
Football - Spotswood shuts down Metuchen
Trey Lazar threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Spotswood cruised at home, 20-0, over Metuchen. Lazar opened the scoring with a 33-yard strike to Steven Mastrolonardo in the first quarter. Lazar went 6-for-9 with 93 yards passing on the day. Next came a 2-yard TD run by...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Colonia upends No. 20 Summit - Boys soccer - North 2, Group 3 - Quarterfinal
Mateo Muniz scored first while Kamil Pajdak added insurance as eighth-seeded Colonia shut down top-seeded Summit, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Summit. Colonia (9-8-3) will play the winner...
Football: Cedar Grove defeats Wallkill Valley in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
Sophomore quarterback Stephen Paradiso passed for three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Cedar Grove looks to go back-to-back after defeating fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove’s defense came to play in this one as it recorded three interceptions, including...
Highland wins big over Manasquan in the Central Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Highland defeated fourth-seeded Manasquan 32-7 behind a dominant offensive performance in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs, in Manasquan. Highland (6-4) had a messy start to the game by fumbling the ball away on its first drive and giving Manasquan (4-4) an opportunity to...
Long, Moore lift No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep past No. 20 Seton Hall Prep - Football recap
Champ Long threw two touchdown passes to Hassan Moore, the second, a 52-yard strike with 6:57 remaining to give St. Peter’s Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 24-16 victory over No. 20 Seton Hall Prep at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Niahl O’Neill...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
Football: Willingboro takes decisive win over New Providence in CJ2 quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Willingboro rolled to a 52-7 win over fifth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Willingboro. Willingboro (4-5) will face top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. Lamar Best contributed to the Chimeras’ win by lobbing...
Football: Rutherford defeats Mahwah in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Cole Goumas had a trio of touchdown runs as top-seeded Rutherford blanketed eighth-seeded Mahwah 42-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford and improved to 9-0. “We had a lot of underclassmen play tonight who got the job done,” Rutherford head...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rust, relics and ruins: Montclair author explores ‘Old Boonton Line’
Clad in black, fingernails included, Wheeler Antabanez parked his pickup truck in a lot off Grant Street and scampered down an embankment. Leaves were just beginning to drop from scruffy trees. reached the remnants of an old railroad track, the former Boonton Line, that became largely defunct on Sept. 20,...
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
