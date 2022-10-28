ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 4

dennis
2d ago

Funny on how it works both ways. The unborn are nothing but blobs to some, to be aborted the day before birth. But then they are people when the unborn get killed in a drunk driving accident. It puzzles me on his this works two ways. Going to jail for 41 years for killing two blobs or two children, depends on who you talk to. America is a mess.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
kttn.com

Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
WEST PLAINS, MO
click orlando

Florida deputies capture 75-pound boa in neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot boa weighing 75 pounds was captured by Florida deputies after it was seen in a neighborhood. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that its deputies were called out to Tall Pines neighborhood for the large reptile.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
themonarchwedding.com

Wedding at the Whiteroom - Tim and Wendy - Saint Augustine, Florida

We had a date and a old fashioned …and here we are three years later as husband and wife. When Wendy and Tim met three years ago on interracialdatingcentral.com they never thought they would end up where they are today. The day they shared with us was full of so much love, and song, and dancing, and of course old fashions.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy